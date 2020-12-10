Twitch streamer demands free next-gen consoles to address lack of representation, gets criticized on social media

A Twitch streamer by the name of Zombaekillz was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons after she seemingly decided to play the "color card" to secure free next-generation consoles for herself.

A self-proclaimed activist and variety streamer on Twitch, Zombaekillz has invoked the ire of the online community after her requests to tech behemoths Sony and Microsoft went viral.

In her tweets, she highlighted "a lack of representation" and stressed her identity as a woman of color, to bag a Playstation 5 from Sony.

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

What exacerbated the situation was the mention of the late Breonna Taylor in a separate tweet to Microsoft, where she spoke about how she wished to see an Xbox in the "hands of people who look like me".

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

While she claims to have denied using Breonna's name for her own benefit, the internet criticized her for seemingly doing exactly that.

My confusion is you putting her # at the end of your tweet when Breonna Taylor, a woman of colour who was killed in her own home, has nothing to do with you begging for free consoles. So why did you put that at the end? That’s exploitative of a real life issue for your own agenda — HARU REN | Thank God For Rapid Fire (@HaruRen364) December 2, 2020

Furthermore, it appears that Sony responded by giving her a free PS5. This decision did not sit well with the many who called her out for her seemingly opportunistic behavior.

She called Microsoft and Sony for not having POC as reviewers for their products,she pressured them to give her a free console and she got it,but turns our,she had bought and Xbox already pic.twitter.com/NeqS9juaPv — TacoKing (@ElTacoKingCuh) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

If that wasn't enough, the Twitch streamer invited even more criticism after she asked followers to report a video by YouTuber Griffin Gaming that was critical of her.

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

Her remarks soon led to a wave of mass flagging against Griffin Gaming.

As a result, a large section of the online community called her out for her "entitled" understanding of race and identity.

Twitch streamer criticized for using lack of representation to bag a free console

Advertisement

According to her Twitch bio, Zombaekillz is an activist and cosplayer, who dabbles in playing games and interacting with fans via the Just Chatting feature.

Her tiff with YouTuber Griffin Gaming recently turned ugly when she ordered her fans to mass report his videos. This resulted in him releasing a video where he addressed the menace of dealing with a false flagging campaign.

In light of her perceived opportunistic behavior and feud with Griffin Gaming, a large section of the online community called out the Twitch streamer for being "entitled" and "opportunistic."

This woman knows absolutely nothing about racism, other than the racism she practices. pic.twitter.com/mrigKWxEas — Mannix (@SirMannix) November 30, 2020

You tryed to use the tragedy of Brenna Taylor to get a free PS5. Then when people called you out for it you false flags their videos and called them racist. You actually believe the bullshit that comes out of your mouth, must be comforting because the majority dont. — Seth Rogan (@YoSethRogan) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

To be clear, I have no problem with you getting a free PS5/Xbox, BUT, I have a problem with HOW you got it. Using your race, gender & exploiting social issues for it is not something I tolerate as an Asian male who’s personally faced discrimination. If you want it, WORK FOR IT! — HARU REN | Thank God For Rapid Fire (@HaruRen364) December 2, 2020

It crazy how people actually feel this entitled — Drew Hecht (@HechtDrew) October 26, 2020

Imagine using Breonna Taylor to get a console your sick and you should be ashamed. Why don’t you work for it like a functioning adult in society? — Jah Lives (@LevCult) December 9, 2020

You went so low to the point where you called a company racist to get what you wanted , AND flagged a YouTuber for calling out your BS, god , you are a sad creature aren’t you ? — Weeb (@Weeb71478196) December 1, 2020

Zombaekillz is garbage in the form of a racially bigoted woman. Who the fucks gonna call out Sony for “You don’t talk enough about diversity” and then brag about getting a free console like she actually accomplished something? A piece of shit person. Equality? What’s that again? — Toriko (@Torikopower) December 10, 2020

@ZombaeKillz imagine using someone’s death as a “justice for black woman” to get a PS5 from Sony, then someone call you out, and you get your toxic ass community to mass strike their YouTube channel. — Adam🌙 (@hoovsterr) December 1, 2020

Image via Memology 101/ YouTube

Advertisement

Image via Memology 101/ YouTube

Image via Memology 101/ YouTube

Image via Memology 101/ YouTube

With her recent requests for free next-generation consoles backfiring, Zombaekillz seems to have portrayed the Twitch community in poor light.