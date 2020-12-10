Twitch streamer demands free next-gen consoles to address lack of representation, gets criticized on social media

A Twitch streamer by the name of Zombaekillz was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons after she seemingly decided to play the "color card" to secure free next-generation consoles for herself.
A self-proclaimed activist and variety streamer on Twitch, Zombaekillz has invoked the ire of the online community after her requests to tech behemoths Sony and Microsoft went viral.
In her tweets, she highlighted "a lack of representation" and stressed her identity as a woman of color, to bag a Playstation 5 from Sony.
What exacerbated the situation was the mention of the late Breonna Taylor in a separate tweet to Microsoft, where she spoke about how she wished to see an Xbox in the "hands of people who look like me".
While she claims to have denied using Breonna's name for her own benefit, the internet criticized her for seemingly doing exactly that.
Furthermore, it appears that Sony responded by giving her a free PS5. This decision did not sit well with the many who called her out for her seemingly opportunistic behavior.
If that wasn't enough, the Twitch streamer invited even more criticism after she asked followers to report a video by YouTuber Griffin Gaming that was critical of her.
Her remarks soon led to a wave of mass flagging against Griffin Gaming.
As a result, a large section of the online community called her out for her "entitled" understanding of race and identity.
Twitch streamer criticized for using lack of representation to bag a free console
According to her Twitch bio, Zombaekillz is an activist and cosplayer, who dabbles in playing games and interacting with fans via the Just Chatting feature.
Her tiff with YouTuber Griffin Gaming recently turned ugly when she ordered her fans to mass report his videos. This resulted in him releasing a video where he addressed the menace of dealing with a false flagging campaign.
In light of her perceived opportunistic behavior and feud with Griffin Gaming, a large section of the online community called out the Twitch streamer for being "entitled" and "opportunistic."
With her recent requests for free next-generation consoles backfiring, Zombaekillz seems to have portrayed the Twitch community in poor light.
