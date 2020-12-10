Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitch streamer demands free next-gen consoles to address lack of representation, gets criticized on social media

Zombaekillz was recently criticized on social media for asking for next-gen consoles.
Zombaekillz was recently criticized on social media for asking for next-gen consoles.
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
ANALYST
Modified 10 Dec 2020, 17:16 IST
Feature
Advertisement

A Twitch streamer by the name of Zombaekillz was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons after she seemingly decided to play the "color card" to secure free next-generation consoles for herself.

A self-proclaimed activist and variety streamer on Twitch, Zombaekillz has invoked the ire of the online community after her requests to tech behemoths Sony and Microsoft went viral.

In her tweets, she highlighted "a lack of representation" and stressed her identity as a woman of color, to bag a Playstation 5 from Sony.

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter
Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

What exacerbated the situation was the mention of the late Breonna Taylor in a separate tweet to Microsoft, where she spoke about how she wished to see an Xbox in the "hands of people who look like me".

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter
Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

While she claims to have denied using Breonna's name for her own benefit, the internet criticized her for seemingly doing exactly that.

Furthermore, it appears that Sony responded by giving her a free PS5. This decision did not sit well with the many who called her out for her seemingly opportunistic behavior.

Advertisement

If that wasn't enough, the Twitch streamer invited even more criticism after she asked followers to report a video by YouTuber Griffin Gaming that was critical of her.

Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter
Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter
Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter
Image via Zombaekillz/ Twitter

Her remarks soon led to a wave of mass flagging against Griffin Gaming.

As a result, a large section of the online community called her out for her "entitled" understanding of race and identity.

Twitch streamer criticized for using lack of representation to bag a free console

Advertisement

According to her Twitch bio, Zombaekillz is an activist and cosplayer, who dabbles in playing games and interacting with fans via the Just Chatting feature.

Her tiff with YouTuber Griffin Gaming recently turned ugly when she ordered her fans to mass report his videos. This resulted in him releasing a video where he addressed the menace of dealing with a false flagging campaign.

In light of her perceived opportunistic behavior and feud with Griffin Gaming, a large section of the online community called out the Twitch streamer for being "entitled" and "opportunistic."

Advertisement
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Advertisement
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube
Image via Memology 101/ YouTube

With her recent requests for free next-generation consoles backfiring, Zombaekillz seems to have portrayed the Twitch community in poor light.

Published 10 Dec 2020, 17:16 IST
Twitter Reactions PlayStation PlayStation 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी