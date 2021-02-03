Twitch streamer faces severe backlash for writing subscriber names all over her body, platform's integrity in question

A Twitch streamer "Indiefoxx" made headlines after getting banned for writing the names of her subscribers on her body.

Streaming can be a very hectic job. Streamers need to bear in mind that there are a lot of rules, especially on sites like Twitch. They also need to be wary of their actions because any untoward behavior can cause a lot of backlash.

In certain cases, they may also face bans.

The Twitch streamer in question is an IRL streamer and has over 70,000 subscribers.

Did streamer Indiefoxx find loopholes in streaming platforms' content rules?

Indiefoxx had to serve a ban from Twitch after serving another one not long before. Indiefoxx was banned from Twitch on January 29th,2021, for streaming with revealing clothing in a hot tub.

She wasn't completely nude, but Twitch's rules don't allow streamers to be fully or partially nude while streaming on the platform.

Advertisement

This is ridiculous. I wasn't writing names on my tits for top donors?! I never said id write anyone's name on my breast for donos🤔 Ive legit seen so many girls write like 30 names on their actual tits. And I write 2 names on my clavicle to look like tattoos. People r stretching — Indiefoxx (@indiefoxxlive) February 1, 2021

She then got banned a few days later for writing the names of her subscribers on her body. Her actions have left the internet divided.

One part of the internet argued that wearing a bathing suit while streaming at a beach or a pool was acceptable, so Indiefoxx may have presumed that wearing lingerie while streaming was acceptable.

Yeah, that seems like your clavicle, alright pic.twitter.com/Y1kY2PJ8hg — Monric (@MonricOW) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

I think the issues was more likely:

Content that is considered to be sexually suggestive includes, but is not limited to:



Content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements — Jen Auriellis (@auriellis1) February 1, 2021

I know the Community Guidelines pretty well, though I don't work for Twitch. I'm sorry this happened to you as the content looked pretty harmless. — Jen Auriellis (@auriellis1) February 1, 2021

The other side of the internet argued that writing the names of her subscribers on her clavicle was drawing the attention of users to her upper bust. Her ban was eventually reversed on the same day within a few hours.

I get that your clip from months ago rung true about girls have to show more to get viewers/sub but how about trying to actually do things like play games or get into the demographic of being entertaining outside of using your body? — MakeContact (@MakeContact2) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

ma'am that's not your clavicle — Kyle Nickerson (@its_nickerson) February 2, 2021

This incident has sparked another debate regarding Twitch's favoritism towards female streamers.

Some sections of the Twitch community believe that female streamers get a free pass when breaking or bending the Twitch rules, whereas the bans are far more severe when men break the rules.

they need to get punished as well to be consistent — Aslan Yassar (@AslanYassar) February 1, 2021

This debate brought up Sebastian "Forsen" Fors' ban for accidentally showing a GIF containing horse genitalia back in November 2020.

Forsen has been banned indefinitely by Twitch for a horse’s dick showing up on stream



Similar to xQc’s ban for showing two gorillas having sex



Twitch is continuing to piss people off given that Pokimane got away with showing porn with no ban at all — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

If you watch the clip, he checked it on his other screen since it's an Imgur image then moved it over when it appeared safe. It was a gif with a 15 second delay. Literally anyone could've fell for that.



Then there's pokimane who opens pornhub links and nothing happens lmao. — Cubicle Employee (@CubicleEmployee) November 27, 2020

The incident questions the integrity of Twitch. The Twitch community has often hinted that the platform favors streamers like Alinity and Pokimane. This debate will rage on for some time.