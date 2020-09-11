The streaming business is a rather dynamic industry, always in a state of flux. On the one hand, we have streamers who might have been working to build a fan base for years, but to absolutely no avail. On the other, there might be a streamer who grows exponentially within a matter of days.

Furthermore, we have also seen many a Twitch streamer ending his or her career within a matter of moments. Regardless, it is no secret that broadcasters have a very public life, and each mistake is scrutinized and dissected by mainstream internet almost daily.

However, at times, a particular internet personality might end up missing a golden opportunity that would otherwise have ended up with a plethora of new subscribers and donations. In this article, we look at a rather funny incident from years ago.

Back in 2014, a DOTA streamer called Poptartgamer ended up sleeping in front of thousands of his viewers. However, unbeknownst to him, the content creator was raided by another popular streamer. He somehow missed all of this, and ended up dozing through what was arguably one of the biggest opportunities he could ever have!

Twitch streamer falls asleep on live stream, gets raided and dozes through that too!

In the video at the end of this article, you can see the Twitch streamer trying to play DOTA despite obviously being tired. He mutters that he can hardly stay awake, but does not proceed to switch the stream off. Instead, he passes out in front of hundreds of his fans.

His viewers find this hilarious, and because the voice chat feature had not been enabled on the platform Twitch until early 2019, there was nothing they could do! Regardless, people on the chat continuously tried to wake him up via text messages, but to no avail!

Image Credits: Steve, YouTube

Soon, we see an influx of hundreds of new viewers on the streamer’s channel. As the chat goes wild, the group tries to wake him up and bring to the streamer’s attention the sudden influx of viewers. However, he continues his slumber for the longest of times, and does not wake up!

You can watch the entire incident below.