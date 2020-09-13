Twitch streamer falls asleep on live-stream, wakes up to find 200 viewers watching [Throwback]

Considering the number of hours that Twitch streamers spend live-streaming, mistakes and random mishaps are always a possibility. Streamers have even ended up sleeping for hours on camera.

A lot of streamers have slept on camera on popular demand but ended up regretting their decision later. Regardless, certain incidents have even led to the streamer becoming an overnight star on Twitch. These clips are extremely hilarious and sometimes end up going viral on the internet.

In this article, we look back at one such incident that went viral and ended up being talked about by millions of people on the internet!

Image Credits: Buzzfeed News

Revisiting 'The Awakening'

You might have seen the Twitch clip called ‘The Awakening’ in the past. As of today, the clip has been watched almost 3.8 million times on Twitch, effectively becoming the second most-watched Twitch clip of all time.

The video features Twitch streamer JesseD, an IRL streamer and gamer, who has around 4.4k followers on the platform as of today.

Image Credits: Storypick

Jesse Daugherty is a 37-year-old streamer who majorly streams ‘Hearthstone’ in addition to some other games. However, a majority of his streams are of the ‘Just Chatting’ genre.

During one of his streams, he dozed off for about three hours. Before this, he had no more than 200 followers on the platform but when he woke up, he not only found the same number of people watching but he also garnered hundreds of new followers!

Advertisement

In the clip, you can see the streamer sleeping quite peacefully on his couch, although he bobs his head about a couple of times. When he finally wakes up at the end of the video, he looks around dazed for a few seconds and then breaks into a rather endearing grin.

Image Credits: StreamScheme

It takes him a few more seconds to realize what had exactly happened, and he can be seen breaking into laughter towards the end.

This 45-second clip ended up becoming one of the most popular videos on the platform, and the streamer himself called it a ‘wild ride’ later on. You can watch the clip below: