Twitch streamer forced to end Stardew Valley stream as gunfight breaks out outside his house

Streamers often have to end their livestreams sooner than they expected for various reasons. The range of reasons was widened massively by the experience of Apex Legends streamer apelordmoz, who hurriedly ended his stream moments after viewers pointed out gunshot noises in the background.

Twitch streamer apelordmoz ends stream after a violent gunfight breaks out near his house

Readers can check out the full VOD here from 3:41:45, if they want the full scoop,.

When all this happened, the streamer was talking about completing the Blacksmith bundle by returning to his village after buying some gold for the same in-game. He said:

"Just gonna head back to the farm, smelt it real quick. Turn it in, not entirely too sure what completely too sure what we get out of completing the Blacksmith Bundle, but it be some good shit.

After he is seen returning to his village and submitting some iron to the forge, the stream is rocked by loud gunshot noises in the background.

(amid gunshot noises) hey..umm.umm..there's a gunfight going on. I'm going to run to my basement real quick.

Putting the pause window on-screen, apelordmoz could be heard going to his roommates and asking them to come down to safety.

Hey guys..GUYS BASEMENT

Fans react to apelordmoz's sudden stream end caused by a gunfight in his locality

The linked clip has received around 50,000 views so far, with the clip being posted on many related subreddits as well. Fans have presented a myriad of reactions to the incident.

Many viewers suggested that this is probably not his first time in this situation.

Some friends of the creator joined the thread to clarify that he is completely okay and that there is no cause of concern.

Who is apelordmoz?

Apelordmoz is primarily an Apex Legends creator who dabbles in various other games like Stardew Valley and Among Us. While still in the initial days of streaming, he is active six days a week and has gained around 800 followers in 200 hours.

This particular incident has heavily increased engagement on his handle, with even xQc having watched the clip.

