Asmongold is a popular World of Warcraft streamer, who recently revealed that he was offered more than $300,000 by a sponsor to play their game for a day.

Apart from World of Warcraft, he also plays games such as Dark Souls, Apex Legends and PUBG. Currently, the streamer has more than 1.7 million followers on Twitch, along with 408k subscribers on the ‘Asmongold TV’ Youtube channel, which is one of the three YouTube accounts that he has.

The streamer had recently come under scrutiny for his comments supporting Pokimane, back when she was being blamed for Leafy’s ban on YouTube. Other content creators had called Asmongold a ‘hypocrite’ for supporting Leafy’s ban too. In a recent stream, Asmongold revealed that he was offered more than $300,000 by a sponsor to play their game for a single day.

Twitch Streamer reveals he was offered over $300,000 to play a game

In the video that you can see at the end of the article, Asmongold can be seen playing WoW, when he begins to talk about a specific game sponsor who had offered him a lot of money to play their game.

“They offered to pay me over (I am not gonna say what game it is) over $300,000 to play the game one day!”

Of course, we have, recently, due to the DMCA scandal, talked about how the music industry has not shown the same kind of support to streamers that the gaming industry has. Most popular video games bank on streamers to create a buzz and maintain the game’s popularity over the course of time.

Notable streamers have hundreds of thousands of followers who tune in to watch their content on an everyday basis. It is no secret that games that end up being popular among streamers inadvertently catch on among mainstream gamers as well.

Among Us for example, was released back in 2018, but has truly taken off in recent months due to the sudden uptick in the number of streamers who have taken the game up. The relationship in these situations is mutually beneficial, which means that such situations where streamers get offered so much money just to play a game are bound to arise.

