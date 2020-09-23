Asmongold, whose real name is Zack, is a World of Warcraft streamer who also plays other games such as Dark Souls and New World. The streamer currently has 1.6 million followers on Twitch, along with a further 351k subscribers on YouTube. He posts the best moments from his Twitch stream on his YouTube channel.

Back when Leafy had been banned from YouTube, Asmongold was one of the multiple Twitch streamers who appeared happy with the move. This had even led to YouTuber Kavos, making an elaborate video about what he perceived as Asmongold's hypocrisy.

This was because he had posted the following tweet about Leafy's ban, when in the past, Asmongold had said that he has never been a supporter of anybody getting de-platformed.

Hopefully the Leafy ban is only the beginning of YouTube taking action on channels who's content is primarily at the expense of others



Harassment veiled as "criticism" — Zack (@Asmongold) August 22, 2020

During one of his streams, Asmongold suggested that homosexual men have it much easier than straight men. He further explained this by describing an ideal homosexual relationship, and said that finding the same kind of things with a woman can be that much harder.

Twitch Streamer Asmongold claims Men who are gay have it much 'easier', Internet reacts

In the clip that you can see below, Asmongold can be seen talking about homosexual relationships. He says that in these relationships, the two people are more likely to have similar tastes and preferences.

He compared this by taking the example of a 'barbeque', and said that a homosexual couple is far more likely to order barbeque together. Additionally, he talked about how a gay couple is more likely to play 'Smash Bros' together.

He further suggested that these simple acts of having barbeque and playing a game together is bound to bring the couple together, and the overall act of confessing love to each other just "sounds good" in this situation.

He concluded by saying that the relationship would feel as if you are with the perfect friend who you can have intercourse with. This, according to Asmongold, sounds fantastic.

Some of the members of the community agreed with him to a great extent.