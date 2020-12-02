Twitch Streamer Robcdee saves girl from Stalker who kept following her around

In this article, we look back at an old incident when streamer Robcdee saved a girl from a stalker who kept following her around.

Robcdee is an English born Australian IRL Twitch streamer who lives in Japan. Although not incredibly popular, Robcdee has seen some hilarious moments being played out in front of thousands of his viewers.

In this article, we look back at a rather old incident which saw Robcdee effectively save a woman from a stalker. The woman was smart enough to pretend that she knew exactly who the streamer was, and Robcdee played along expertly.

Throwback: Robcdee saves a woman from a stalker

As already mentioned, Robcdee is an Australian Twitch streamer who currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. He has 97.3 k followers on Twitch, in addition to around 17.2k subscribers on YouTube. In the past, Robcdee’s “IRL” adventures have resulted in some hilarious moments.

Once, the streamer came across a man that he called “pious and pure”, as he could see him crouched down on the middle of the road. Robcdee thought that the man was praying, and walked up to him. However, he was horrified to find that the man was in truth taking a “dump” in the middle of the road.

Moreover, this was not the first time Robcdee ended up saving a person from unwanted attention. He once found a fellow Australian trapped in a rather awkward situation with a woman. Robcdee interfered, which eventually resulted in the woman fleeing the scene.

Regardless, during the current incident, Robcdee was toying around with his phone when he noticed a woman seemingly walking away from a local man. The woman noticed Robcdee, and immediately told the streaker that “he is her friend.”

Image via Robcdee, Twitch

As can be seen in the video below, Robcdee played along, while the man ended up asking the streamer a few questions about him. Robcdee told the stalker that he is from Australia, as a seemingly disturbing situation immediately got defused.

Once the stalker was gone, the woman thanked the streamer explained that the stalker had been following her around for two days!

Robcdee inquired whether she was in danger, and the woman nodded in affirmation. Regardless, Robcdee’s chat began to haim him as a “hero”, and his reaction was exactly what was needed in the situation.