Twitch streamer's father unknowingly calls her "thicc" on live stream

In a clip which has resurfaced online recently, a Twitch streamer's father ends up unknowingly referring to his daughter as "thicc" during a live stream.

The Twitch streamer in question is zookdook, who can be spotted in the midst of an interactive stream with fans, with her father for company.

At the beginning of the clip, her father ends up reading out a question from her chat which asks "How is she so thicc?".

However, in a major gaffe, he ends up misinterpreting the question, and to the horror of his daughter, goes on to state that he "loves it".

Twitch streamer gets embarrassed on live stream, courtesy of her father

zookdook is a Twitch streamer who has almost 50K followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

She primarily hosts interactive streams with her viewers and can also be spotted playing games such as Phasmophobia and CS:GO:

Advertisement

Apart from her gameplay videos, she also became notoriously famous for her RIP Grandma song, which has raked in more than half a million views on YouTube:

She can often be spotted with her cats and parents during streams, and their camaraderie is known to stand out.

In a video which has gone viral on the internet again recently, a clip from one of zookdook's Twitch streams is played where her father responds to a question by a viewer in his daughter's chat:

"How is she so thicc? I ask myself that all the time and I love it!"

However, his daughter clarifies that they were actually referring to her, and is visibly embarrassed as she pleads him to retract his statement:

"I think they're talking about me......say you don't love it, that's weird! Take it back!"

Advertisement

In a major troll, instead of retracting his statement and to his daughter's horror, he intentionally plays along and smugly replies to her Twitch chat:

"Oh...Oh I don't know......I still love it!"

This results in a blood-curdling and hilarious shriek from his daughter, as her Twitch chat goes gaga over her father's sardonic sense of humour.