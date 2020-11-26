Twitch streamer's wife walks in on him at an awkward moment 

A clip of a Twitch streamer recently went viral online, where his wife and child walk in on him at a rather awkward moment, leaving him visibly embarrassed.

The streamer in question is one called GalaxyShack, who during a recent stream, appeared to be mocking e-girls on Twitch, by intentionally showing his behind to his chat.

It so happened that at this exact juncture, his wife decided to walk in on him, baby in tow. The visibly embarrassed streamer then hilariously attempted to explain himself to his wife.

Twitch streamer tries to explain himself to his wife

According to their official bio on Twitch, GalaxyShack appears to be a joint endeavour by a group of friends, who stream together as a group, as well as separately.

Apart from using the Just Chatting feature on Twitch to interact with viewers, GalaxyShack also streams games such as Minecraft and Crash Bandicoot:

Recently, in a clip which has gone viral, the Twitch streamer can be seen interacting with his audience and seemingly goes on to mock the behaviour of e-girls, after they receive a donation.

Speaking to a certain Katella, he says:

"Katella, let me give you a little sneak peek of what it'd look like. It'll be like this...."

He then proceeds to turn his back to the camera, so that only his behind is visible, as he changes his voice and says:

"Oh My God, you subscribed! Thank you! ..."

He then awkwardly takes his seat, on realizing that his wife is standing at the doorway, carrying their baby in hand.

As she teasingly questions his actions, he attempts to hilariously justify himself:

"I'm not doing anything...I'm not doing anything weird! You get out of here Emmy what do you want? Nothing, Nothing was happening! Get out of my room! "

The wholesome family dynamic that they share with each other also ended up receiving appreciation from viewers online.