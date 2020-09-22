List of PC and console games releasing in October 2020

The eighth generation of console gaming is about to end. In a few weeks, the next-generation of consoles from Sony and Microsoft will be launching. We know the wait for the next-gen consoles and their games can be challenging, and people are eagerly waiting to play new games on new consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Today, we have scoured the internet and prepared a list of PC and console (current-gen) games that will be releasing in October 2020. Some of these titles are highly-anticipated and releasing in the first week of October 2020.

This list will keep you busy for a month, until the next-gen console launch. But before we get started with the list of all games releasing next month, here are some of the most-awaited titles:

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion is a sequel to 2016's Watch Dogs 2, released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. It is an action-adventure game being developed by Ubisoft Toronto. For those who don't know, just like its predecessors, Watch Dogs Legions is a sandbox game whose gameplay is complemented by different hacking skills, parkour, and combat.

Watch Dogs Legion is an ambitious title from Ubisoft Toronto and has no fixed main character. According to the developers, almost all NPCs available in the game world can be recruited and used as playable characters. This is something new that we have never seen in any other video game, making it a title that we are eagerly waiting to try out once it releases on 29th October.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is an upcoming platformer game developed by Toys for Bob Studios. It is also one of the first titles to release next month, with an official release date of 2nd October. This title will release on platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

According to Wikipedia, the game story is as follows:

"Crash Bandicoot and his sister Coco face off against their old nemesis Doctor Neo Cortex as he sets forth on a new scheme to conquer a multiverse of dimensions scattered across time and space."

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 is an upcoming football simulation game from EA Sport releasing on 9th October 2020. We all know the gaming community is not fond of EA and is ways of monetizing a videogame title. But we cannot deny that FIFA is a long-running series very near and dear to us.

FIFA 21 offers more than ten game modes with both online and offline functionality. These game modes include FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA Football, and UEFA Champions League. It is releasing on both current and next-gen consoles on 9th October.

Console games releasing in October 2020

Here is the list of all games releasing next month on consoles.

PS4 games releasing in October 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - 2nd October

Star Wars: Squadrons - 2nd October

Ride 4 - 8th October

FIFA 21 - 9th October

NHL 21 - 16th October

Transformers: Battlegrounds - 23rd October

Ghostrunner - 27th October

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - 27th October

Watch Dogs Legion - 29th October

Dark Picture Anthology: Little Hope - 30th October

Nintendo Switch Games releasing in October 2020

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition - 9th October

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - 16th October

Truck Driver - 16th October

Remothered: Broken Porcelain - 20th October

Transformers Battlegrounds - 23rd October

Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 30th October

Prinny 1 - 2: Exploded and Reloaded Just Desserts Edition - 31st October

Xbox One Games releasing in October 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - 2nd October

Star Wars: Squadrons - 2nd October

Ride 4 - 8th October

FIFA 21 - 9th October

NHL 21 - 16th October

Transformers Battlegrounds - 23rd October

Ghostrunner - 27th October

Watch Dogs Legion - 29th October

Dark Picture Anthology: Little Hope - 30th October

PC games releasing in October 2020

Here is the list of PC games coming out next month.

Star Wars: Squadrons - 2nd October

Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition - 15th October

Amnesia Rebirth - 20th October

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - 20th October

Remothered: Broken Porcelain - 20th October

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion - 27th October

Watch Dogs: Legion - 29th October

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - 30th October

