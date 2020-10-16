Twitch streamer 'Sweet Anita' called out for faking disability, gives a fitting reply to haters

Sweet Anita is a popular Twitch streamer who hails from the UK and has more than a million followers on Twitch, with an additional 833K subscribers on YouTube.

The 29-year old streamer is afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, which is primarily a nervous system disorder, which causes people to often have uncontrollable bouts of swearing, complimented by repetitive sounds.

Despite her condition, Sweet Anita often uses Twitch and various social media outlets as platforms to educate people about the perils of Tourette's, as she seeks to remove the stigma associated with it.

So I'd like to take this moment to say, My stream is not all about my tic's I'm an animal rehabber, an artist, a gamer, an educator, I give talks, and crack jokes, and I'm pretty shit at jump king but even that can't keep me down. Let me be Sweet Anita, not "the tourett's E-girl" — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 25, 2020

She is also an animal lover and some of her favourite games include Overwatch, Apex Legends and InnerSloth's current smash-hit, Among Us.

In today's era of Twitch streaming and social media, the life of a streamer is often subject to unwarranted scrutiny, and moreover, when it comes to Sweet Anita, she has often faced her own share of hardships, which she has spoken about in an interview with Dr. K of HealthyGamerGG.

Fame functions as a double-edged sword, and Sweet Anita is not averse to haters, who often make despicable comments about her and her condition.

However, recently she decided to shut down doubters who believed that her condition was 'fake' with a fitting response.

Sweet Anita gives a fitting reply to haters on Twitch

In a YouTube video released by ninocentx, who primarily covers the top Twitch highlights of the day, a clip from an interaction between Sweet Anita and Destiny is played, where the latter informs her of some people who doubt her condition.

He asks her if there is any way to prove her diagnosis to all the skeptics:

Is there any way to get some friendly version that confirms like a diagnosis and first name or something that wouldn't require you to reveal too many details or something, since that's something people commonly ask for?

To this, Sweet Anita does not mince words as she gives a fitting response to her haters:

"I feel like firstly, I don't give a shit whether people believe me, I'm still gonna have Tourette's ...these tics are not going to magically go away , I'm not going to be cured like 'Oh I can drop the act now'."

"If people don't believe me , it's just going to be there either way. I'm not interested in proving it to anybody. "

With her recent clap back, Sweet Anita has surely sent a strong statement to all those who attempt to doubt and bring her down.