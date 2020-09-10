Twitch Streamer 'Sweet Anita' pleads the internet to help save her from a stalker who threatens to take her life

It is no secret that some internet websites and platforms can be extremely toxic for people. One would think that successful streamers with fame and fortune will be able to safeguard themselves from such perils. However, that has proved to be the opposite for Twitch streamer, 'Sweet Anita'.

'Sweet Anita' streams a variety of games including Overwatch and Apex Legends, and has over 1 million followers on Twitch. Further, the streamer suffers from 'Tourette's syndrome', which causes her to make sudden movements and sounds, called 'tics'. In the past, this had led to some awkward moments, including the times when she repeatedly muttered offensive words on her stream.

Back in early July, the streamer took to Twitter to report a 'stalker' who had been following her around and had even threatened to kill her. The stalker in question would sit outside the streamer's house and follow her around wherever she went. He even tried to assault her, and was stopped by two men who fortunately intervened.

He stated this publicly last stream. Last time he left messages like this he sat outside my house waiting for me to come out all day, then followed me to a shop. When I asked if he was armed he silently smirked and then chased me. Two men had to grab him so that I could escape. pic.twitter.com/AK8HZpJoTs — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 14, 2020

She further explained her plight by exposing the lack of action that police initially took on the matter. Instead of helping the streamer, they suggested that she should stop 'creating content'.

The police came, advised me to lock my doors and call 999 if he shows up again. Neither knew what Doxing is, that it is a crime, or what livestreaming is. It would appear that no further action is being taken, I have to wait for him to harm me again before they will take action. — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 16, 2020

The officers who came also asked why I didn't just quit making content. We all get stalkers. The problem is not content creators it's stalkers.

I was thinking SURE I'll just quit and take up telesales or work in a nursery. That'll work with Tourettes. 🤷 — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 16, 2020

In response to the plethora of suggestions that well-wishers gave, she explained why it was simply impossible for her to solve the problem without the help of authorities.

As you can see below, the streamer seemed perturbed and fearful for her life. She even explained that she does not want to buy a dog because she wants to be responsible for her safety, as well as her pet's, and not the other way around.

Image Credits: Sweet Anita, Twitter

As you can see, the situation was dire enough to warrant immediate action, and the streamer was genuinely fearful for her life.

If anything happens to me, I really hope that I'm the last canary in the coal mine. The law needs to change, No job should have such a high risk of rape, assault or death, especially not live streaming. — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 14, 2020

In a recent video that the streamer posted on YouTube, she explained the entire situation. According to her, the authorities blamed the streamer and Twitch for what had happened. The stalker had claimed that he would show up at her house in fifteen minutes, but when she called the police, nobody turned up!

The sad thing is I have had this happen before, even before streaming, and I know he won't be the last. I'm exasperated. No matter how extreme the situation, the response has always been the same. They log it and do nothing, and I feel helpless. — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) July 14, 2020

Instead, the authorities called back after half an hour to explain why exactly they couldn't take 'action' against the stalker. Anita explained that she has been in contact with many other male and female streamers who have been in a similar situation. In most cases, the streamers said that the police seemed reluctant to take any action against these harassers and stalkers, and nothing would be done.

Towards the end, she talked about how easy it has been for these stalkers to figure out where the streamer has moved to, which means that even moving houses does not help. The streamer was visibly distressed and appealed to the internet to help her hold the police more accountable in these kinds of cases. You can watch the entire video below.