“It’s Rudolph”: Twitch streamer varhalian witnesses “a Christmas miracle” while playing The Long Dark

Twitch creator varhalian managed to artificially create his own "Christmas miracle" while playing the single-player survival game The Long Dark.

Through the use of his in-game flare gun, varhalian managed to ignite a deer, inadvertently making it look like Rudolph from the classic Christmas story. The moment was captured during his latest Twitch stream.

The Long Dark is Hinterland Studios' single-player survival game, released all the way back in 2014. During his latest stream, varhalian took the title for a spin and seemingly had a good time.

Walking down a snowy path, varhalian spotted a bit of blood on the ground, saying,

"I'm a vegan but look at this, I did not reload. Who's been bleeding?"

As soon as he looked up, he saw a deer running off into the woods and an idea immediately popped into his head. Talking to his viewers, he told them,

"Chat. Big brain. It's big brain time."

He began approaching the deer, attempting to steer it into a more convenient location. However, it kept prancing around in a zig-zag pattern, causing varhalian to shoot it with the flare gun in his hand.

Instead of harming it, it ended up lighting the deer's hindside, reminiscent of "Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer" but with a different body part. The bizarre sight made varhalian and his Twitch chat cackle uncontrollably, as the deer continued to run with a glaring red mark on its behind.

"It's Rudolph. *laughter* It's Rudolph."

He eventually gave up the chase after walking too far into the forest, where he attracted the attention of wolves in the area.

More about Twitch streamer, varhalian

varhalian is a part-time variety Twitch streamer. He currently has over 700 followers, averaging around 10 to 20 viewers per stream.

As of late, he has streamed Subnautica, Breathedge, and League of Legends. He also has a YouTube channel; with 87 subscribers, where he has archived his Stardew Valley playthrough.

Besides streaming, varhalian also draws and has an Instagram and Etsy shop dedicated to his artwork, which is done in a hyper-realistic style.

