Twitch streamer “JOEYKAOTYK” watches himself get snapped by a stranger on a live stream

Twitch streamer Joey “JOEYKAOTYK” Kaotyk reacted hilariously when he noticed a random girl sitting beside him on a bus, sneakily take a picture of him.

This is not the first awkward situation that the Twitch streamer has been involved in. He had recently gotten into an uncomfortable argument with a Taiwanese man in a restaurant who wanted him to only speak in “English.”

During one of his “IRL” streams, JOEYKAOTYK was documenting a lone bus ride. The Twitch streamer was sitting beside a girl who clearly knew of the streamer. The Twitch streamer was also sporting a new “pink” hairstyle.

JOEYKAOTYK used his phone when he noticed that the girl sitting beside him was acting a little suspicious. The girl was trying to take a picture of him sneakily. It is a bit bizarre to capture a person's photo without their permission.

The Twitch streamer had a hilarious expression on his face. He didn't embarrass the girl in question by confronting her either. A case could be made that the girl didn't know JOEYKAOTYK and was merely amused by his hairstyle.

But that wasn't the funniest part of the entire incident. JOEYKAOTYK later noticed that the girl had grown silent. The streamer tried to send hints to the girl that he was aware of what she was up to, but he didn't do enough to stop her.

Towards the end, the streamer can be seen looking at the girl through the corner of his eyes. He's seen smiling to himself to diffuse the awkward tension.

Joey is an “IRL” Twitch streamer who regularly posts travel content, often exploring parts of Asia. His stream is full of incidents like the bus ride and has got him a great following.

The streamer also plays games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima. He currently has 79k followers on Twitch, along with 4k subscribers on YouTube.