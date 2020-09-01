Twitch streamer 'xQc' leaves Sentinel clan

Felix Lengyel, more popularly known as xQc, is a French Canadian gamer/streamer who was formerly an Overwatch pro. He has around 3.3 million followers on Twitch, with 953k subscribers on YouTube. The broadcaster rose to fame because of his Overwatch gameplay, but also regularly streams other games such as Fortnite, Valorant and Minecraft.

Regardless, xQc joined Esports organization Sentinels back in February 2019. Since then, his Twitch channel has seen constant growth in all the segments, and he has emerged as one of the most popular streamers around.

Apart from the 3.3 million followers, xQc has streamed a total of 11,490 hours since January 2017. His streams have been viewed around 183 million times, with a total of 184 million viewer hours recorded, according to Twitch Tracker.

Regardless, it has now been announced that xQc is leaving the 'Sentinels' clan.

'xQc' leaves Sentinel clan

This comes at an opportune moment for the Twitch streamer, as he had begun to post some mind-boggling numbers, in terms of individual viewership, since 2019. According to Dot Esports, xQc recorded a total of 13 million viewer hours in July 2020 alone!

Regardless, it would be wrong to say that the move comes as a surprise, with rumors about xQc moving to a different Esports team being rife over the past few weeks. While Sentinels are one of the most prominent Esports teams in the world, and are home to Fortnite World cup winner Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf, rumor has it that xQc will be able to negotiate a comprehensively better deal elsewhere.

Regardless, these developments don't seem to have soured relationships between the two parties. The Sentinels confirmed on Twitter, and released an official statement about the matter on their website, that they had granted a request from xQc to be released from his contract.

The move is effective immediately, and gives the pro freedom to negotiate with other organizations. You can see the twitter post below.

While we hate to see you go we are so excited for your future, Felix. We'll always be spamming xQcL in chat. https://t.co/YiSPk6Phkb — Sentinels (@Sentinels) August 27, 2020

In addition to the tweet, the organization also posted a video montage of the streamer’s most memorable moments, as you can see above. Sentinel thanked him for his contributions and wished him good luck for the future.