Twitch streamer YaBoiSX praised for calling out racism during an Among Us live stream  

One of the most popular games on Twitch at the moment is InnerSloth's Among Us, which has witnessed a stellar surge in popularity over the last few weeks.

From lying dormant all these years to suddenly exploding all over social media, the indie gem has been one of the surprise hits of this year. From the likes of prominent streamers such as Ninja and Pokimane to casual gamers, everyone seems to have hopped onto the Among Us bandwagon, which is being praised for its wholesome gameplay and fun multiplayer vibes.

However, during a recent Among Us stream, a small Twitch streamer by the name of YaBoiSX had a rather unfortunate and forgettable experience when one of the players in his lobby made a racist remark:

I know i shouldnt bring this up again but what happened on stream today keeps bugging me. Its so crazy to me that in the year 2020 stuff like this still happens! i'm not gonna point fingers, the person knows it himself! Say NO to RACISM!!! — YaBoiSX (@YaBoiSX) September 24, 2020

On hearing the racial slur, YaBoiSX immediately cut him off and in a praiseworthy act, called him out on a live stream. Stating that there was no room for racism in any sphere, he went on to quit the game immediately.

This act of standing up to a racist has now invited widespread praise for YaBoiSX online.

Twitch streamer shuts down a racist on live stream

YaBoiSX is a relatively small Twitch streamer, with around 1K followers and he recently stood up to a racist during an Among Us stream.

In the clip above, a player in his lobby can be heard uttering the N-word, which immediately sparks a reaction from YaBoiSX, who reprimands him on live stream:

What the f**k! Hold on, I don't give a damn about this game, who the f**k said that honestly? Who the f**k is being racist here? Just calm the f**k down yeah? I'm not even going to say what he said, f*****g hell!

As a visibly livid YaBoiSX continues to call out the perpetrator, stating that he's had enough and proceeds to quit the game:

No no, f**k this shit, I'm not playing with these f*****g c***s. No no no, I'm not f*****g doing this.

YaBoiSX then took to Twitter to address the unfortunate event which he encountered during his Twitch live stream and also thanked all those who supported him:

... posted it myself. I dont know the guy that said it because that was a game i joined and didnt create myself. The comments i see on Twitter and Reddit gives me goosebumps and shows how good this world can be! Thats all i gotta say! Peace — YaBoiSX (@YaBoiSX) September 24, 2020

Soon after he stood up against racism, YaBoiSX received an overwhelming amount of support on Reddit and Twitch, as several from the online community went on to praise the streamer:

Good call, there’s no room for racism in gaming. We’re all in this together! — υтнαѕ (@Uthas1) September 24, 2020

Followed/Subbed to ya to show support for someone calling out garbage. Thank you for being a real wholesome dude. Hope to catch your streams of Among Us and would always be down to play. Thank you for being a good example & I appreciate ya more than you know. pic.twitter.com/Eyph83yPAZ — DeFrostKaldur (@DeFrostKaldur) September 24, 2020

I don’t know you. But your trending on Reddit. I saw your clip. From one streamer to another..... pic.twitter.com/PjgdQ5id05 — Parz7val (@parz7val) September 24, 2020

So proud of you bro you did the absolute right thing there ❤️ — M0CHI (@heyM0CHI) September 24, 2020

Super proud bro 🖤 Big ups to you, sky is the limit for you 🚀 — Nicholas "LEV" Stephanides (@NichholasJSS) September 24, 2020

The recent actions by YaBoiSX, who is still in the early days of his Twitch career, were unanimously lauded by the online community.

It is also an example of setting the right precedent on how to combat racism and toxicity in today's streaming sphere.