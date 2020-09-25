Twitch streamer YaBoiSX praised for calling out racism during an Among Us live stream  

One of the most popular games on Twitch at the moment is InnerSloth's Among Us, which has witnessed a stellar surge in popularity over the last few weeks.
From lying dormant all these years to suddenly exploding all over social media, the indie gem has been one of the surprise hits of this year. From the likes of prominent streamers such as Ninja and Pokimane to casual gamers, everyone seems to have hopped onto the Among Us bandwagon, which is being praised for its wholesome gameplay and fun multiplayer vibes.
However, during a recent Among Us stream, a small Twitch streamer by the name of YaBoiSX had a rather unfortunate and forgettable experience when one of the players in his lobby made a racist remark:
On hearing the racial slur, YaBoiSX immediately cut him off and in a praiseworthy act, called him out on a live stream. Stating that there was no room for racism in any sphere, he went on to quit the game immediately.
This act of standing up to a racist has now invited widespread praise for YaBoiSX online.
Also Read: 'Toxicity and Nudity': What modern-day Twitch looks like
Twitch streamer shuts down a racist on live stream
YaBoiSX is a relatively small Twitch streamer, with around 1K followers and he recently stood up to a racist during an Among Us stream.
In the clip above, a player in his lobby can be heard uttering the N-word, which immediately sparks a reaction from YaBoiSX, who reprimands him on live stream:
What the f**k! Hold on, I don't give a damn about this game, who the f**k said that honestly? Who the f**k is being racist here? Just calm the f**k down yeah? I'm not even going to say what he said, f*****g hell!
As a visibly livid YaBoiSX continues to call out the perpetrator, stating that he's had enough and proceeds to quit the game:
No no, f**k this shit, I'm not playing with these f*****g c***s. No no no, I'm not f*****g doing this.
YaBoiSX then took to Twitter to address the unfortunate event which he encountered during his Twitch live stream and also thanked all those who supported him:
Soon after he stood up against racism, YaBoiSX received an overwhelming amount of support on Reddit and Twitch, as several from the online community went on to praise the streamer:
The recent actions by YaBoiSX, who is still in the early days of his Twitch career, were unanimously lauded by the online community.
It is also an example of setting the right precedent on how to combat racism and toxicity in today's streaming sphere.
Published 25 Sep 2020, 15:09 IST