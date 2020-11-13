Twitter goes crazy as PUBG Mobile Indian version gets an official announcement

There were recent rumblings on the internet about PUBG Mobile possibly making a comeback in India, but only the most optimistic of the bunch dared to dream.

However, it seems like PUBG Mobile fans are in for a treat as the developers recently announced that the game would indeed be coming back, albeit with a version that is specific to India.

The announcement was met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from not just casual fans but also pros and streamers. PUBG Mobile had undoubtedly been the biggest game in the country and was largely responsible for the growth of gaming culture in the country.

While the game still has its detractors and critics, PUBG Mobile is nothing less than an industry juggernaut, and its comeback was always meant to evoke reactions from both sides of the aisle.

Twitter loses it after reveal of PUBG Mobile Indian version

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when they heard the news of their favorite BR mobile game finally making a return after months of being banned.

PUBG MOBILE IS COMING BACK



me & my friends my parents pic.twitter.com/j6CPmmAaTx — you do you. (@springrollslob) November 12, 2020

Memes were also aplenty, as is the case with any significant announcement that takes place on the internet. Twitter was flooded with PUBG Mobile memes and how the game was able to make a relatively quick comeback to the Indian market.

Indian parents to PUBG MOBILE : pic.twitter.com/nfWWJ3Xw3Z — श्राVaణి...!! 🏆x5 (@TheBrawnGirl) November 12, 2020

After hearing the news that pubg mobile is returning to India very soon

Streamers: pic.twitter.com/W0fugkjnpr — Sagar Sharma || IG: shinning_sg (@Sg_Shines) November 12, 2020

PUBG Mobile will be releasing an Indian-specific version of the game in the country, with several changes exclusive to this version.

Also, there has been promising news in the way of esports for PUBG Mobile, with Krafton announcing a $100 million investment to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries' ecosystems in India.

PUBG Mobile India Coming Back After Ban

Me: pic.twitter.com/B4A9kTawuD — Ｔｕｓｈａｒ (@how__you_doin) November 12, 2020

#PUBG Mobile announced its official come back.



Le Free fire and COD mobile khelne wale : 😂 pic.twitter.com/dnPgzC3G4r — memer_badguy (@MemerBadguy) November 12, 2020

Pubg mobile is coming back again*



Parents: pic.twitter.com/2i0LKQCtY4 — •|memeta®ian|• (@rajnishKEtweets) November 12, 2020

