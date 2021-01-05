Twitter is livid as accused groomer Ryan Haywood plans Twitch return

Accused groomer and serial offender Ryan Haywood is reportedly planning a return to Twitch, a move that has sparked mass outrage online.

The 40-year-old actor and online personality was a notable member of American entertainment company Rooster Teeth until October 6th, 2020. This was when he announced his departure in a now deleted Twitter post.

His departure coincided with numerous allegations of sexual malpractice, manipulation, and grooming levelled against him by several victims.

The official statement by Rooster Teeth claimed he had violated the company’s Code of Conduct. But the internet was convinced his decision was spurred by the multiple allegations that have since been compiled as a Google Document.

Now, two months later, a recent post by a Twitter user has triggered mass outrage online, after she shared a post by Ryan Haywood, where he seemingly hinted at a return to Twitch:

If you still haven't unfollowed/unsubbed from this asshole, time to do it now. Also feel free to report the channel. — Freckles (@FrecklesNFrce) January 4, 2021

Twitter refused to buy into these claims and slammed his recent note, which they perceived as a woeful attempt at garnering empathy and support.

With a possible return to Twitch looming, several members of the online community took over Twitter to condemn the news.

Twitter reacts to Ryan Haywood’s potential return to Twitch

During his time at Rooster Teeth, Ryan Haywood was involved in animation, livestreams, podcasts, and also oversaw their gaming division, The Achievement Hunter.

Having worked extensively with them for nine years, he started streaming on his own Twitch channel, called SortaMaliciousGaming, in 2016. He currently has around 134k followers.

Despite taking a two-month hiatus from social media, his misdeeds are still fresh in the minds of people. They strongly believe that therapy and an attempt at rebuilding his life is not enough to absolve Ryan Haywood of a string of severe accusations.

In light of his rumored return to Twitch, several people have voiced their displeasure online, with notable streamer Alfredo calling out all those who have been defending Ryan Haywood:

“You’re not welcome my dude, you’re not! I’ll say it loud for people in the back, f**k those people and f**k Ryan Haywood.”

Alfredo was not the only one to condemn all those defending Ryan Haywood, as Twitter soon got flooded with a barrage of messages:

Do not let Ryan Haywood come back to twitch. Do not let him back in the spotlight. Do not give him access to more women who will become victims.



He is a serial offender and he WILL offend again. @Twitch — Victims Of Ryan Haywood (@SurvivorsOfRyan) January 4, 2021

ryan haywood really be like dam, 2020 was a rough year huh. making us all cheat on our wives and abuse our fans even if they’re underaged amirite. good thing it’s 2021 now — squish mish (@MichelleVologs) January 4, 2021

*I’m* still fucking trying to move on from his disgusting actions. And I finally brought this whole shit storm up in therapy this past weekend and he has the audacity to speak up again?? After only 2 months?? Fuck him, he only cares about himself. — Madeline :) (@GetGladeline) January 4, 2021

In case it was unclear, @Twitch @TwitchSupport needs to ban Ryan Haywood and he should be far, far away from the internet/any sort of sphere of public influence and if you support/defend him — I cannot emphasize this enough — STOP. — Hannah McCarthy (@hihello_hannah) January 4, 2021

He's using therapy as a way to imply that he feels guilt and is looking to change his ways, while he continues to harass girls and joke about taking money from vulnerable naive fans. Do not give him sympathy or credit he doesn't deserve — Bambi 🐝🌻 (@OhDeerBambi) January 4, 2021

James Ryan Haywood will not be welcomed back on twitch or twitter or any other social media. He’s asking you to forget, he’s asking you to ignore everything he did, asking you to pretend he’s someone else, pretend he’s not attached. But he is. Don’t forget. — gwendolyn 💖💜💙 (@lovelylynart) January 4, 2021

JAMES RYAN HAYWOOD IS A GROOMER, HE'S MANIPULATIVE, HE'S A PREDATOR. HE HAS NO PLACE HERE. HAS NO PLACE ON TWITCH, TWITTER, THE INTERNET. — Sheila MisTanken (@SheilaMistanken) January 4, 2021

JAMES RYAN HAYWOOD is a serial groomer, manipulator, predator and RAPIST. he is not fucking welcome back to the platform where he preyed on vulnerable fans, a platform he wouldn't have had WITHOUT those fans.

(using full name so its fucking clear who i'm talking about) https://t.co/LjpkuiUNJL — leigh / bIm (@leigh__sucks) January 4, 2021

If you're Ryan Haywood and/or still support Ryan after everything that happened, fuck you, you're getting the fucking chair #BanRyanHaywood pic.twitter.com/7xaGAMu6ET — David (@OfficialXener) January 4, 2021

i truly adore everyone who is STILL publicly denouncing ryan haywood ❤️ https://t.co/AahY08wYAh — leigh / bIm (@leigh__sucks) January 5, 2021

Friendly reminder Ryan Haywood is a dumpster fire human and if I see you trashing him we’re friends now. — dawn (@bl00dpactsc0ut) January 4, 2021

He should not have a platform on Twitch and should not be on the Internet. He has shown no remorse for what he's done. He is a pedophile, manipulator and a liar. He needs to get banned. @TwitchSupport — 💜 Lauryn 💜 (@laurynbr00ke) January 4, 2021

With the #BanRyanHaywood hashtag gaining prominence with each passing day, Twitch finds itself on a rather slippery slope yet again.

If the company allows him to return, it will undoubtedly bring Twitch policy and TOS under intense scrutiny, and rightly so. A majority of the online community does not want an accused groomer and predator to run free on what they project as a “safe, inclusive environment.”