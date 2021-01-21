Twitter reacts as Twitch streamer "CodeMiko" is banned for the 3rd time in five months

Recently, Twitch streamer CodeMiko ended up getting banned on Twitch for the third time since the beginning of September 2020.

The move was revealed by StreamersBans, although no official reason has been given by Twitch. CodeMiko uses a fully interactive 3D rendered character that employs AI technology to mimic all her movements, mannerisms and expressions.

So CodeMiko has been banned from Twitch for breaking Twitch's new ToS. If you're wondering exactly how, the new ToS says you cant say "Simp", "Incel", or "Virgin" on stream anymore, and the word "Simp" was uttered during a interview with Pokimane on CodeMiko's Twitch channel. — Mr. Mortician (@MisterMortician) January 20, 2021

While she herself had revealed the reason behind her previous bans on Twitch, there has quite a bit of speculation about the reason why the streamer ended up getting banned this time around. The reason behind her ban has been said to be the utterance of the word “simp” repeatedly, although nothing is set in stone as of now.

Twitter reacts after CodeMiko gets banned for the third time in five months

According to CodeMiko, she was banned earlier due to a hilarious misunderstanding, as Twitch thought she was selling inappropriate pictures on her account. In truth however, it was merely a joke that she shared with her viewers on Twitch.

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason CodeMiko has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently — Flee (@FleeLive) January 19, 2021

Recently, Twitch has come under severe scrutiny for banning the use of words such as incel, simp, and virgin. While the change in rules allows Twitch to hand out bans, the new TOS was only supposed to take effect after 21st January.

Sorry Miko, but we non banned streamers can't involve ourselves with a trouble maker. Some of us, like myself, actually respect and uphold the twitch tos. — Wubby (@PaymoneyWubby) January 19, 2021

Hence, even if both Pokimane and CodeMiko had uttered the word “simp” in a recent interview, no action should have been taken - something CodeMiko’s fans also agree on.

Notice how the only female streamers who get banned for a week or more are actually funny... but someone who showed the inside of their genital parts gets a 3 day ban??? Twitch hates funny women. — N3ARN 🐉 (@N3ARNS) January 19, 2021

Considering the above, CodeMiko’s ban which is in all probability due to the utterance of the word “simp,” simply does not make sense.