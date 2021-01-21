Create
Twitter reacts as Twitch streamer "CodeMiko" is banned for the 3rd time in five months

Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified 21 Jan 2021, 00:18 IST
Feature
Recently, Twitch streamer CodeMiko ended up getting banned on Twitch for the third time since the beginning of September 2020.

The move was revealed by StreamersBans, although no official reason has been given by Twitch. CodeMiko uses a fully interactive 3D rendered character that employs AI technology to mimic all her movements, mannerisms and expressions.

While she herself had revealed the reason behind her previous bans on Twitch, there has quite a bit of speculation about the reason why the streamer ended up getting banned this time around. The reason behind her ban has been said to be the utterance of the word “simp” repeatedly, although nothing is set in stone as of now.

Twitter reacts after CodeMiko gets banned for the third time in five months

According to CodeMiko, she was banned earlier due to a hilarious misunderstanding, as Twitch thought she was selling inappropriate pictures on her account. In truth however, it was merely a joke that she shared with her viewers on Twitch.

Recently, Twitch has come under severe scrutiny for banning the use of words such as incel, simp, and virgin. While the change in rules allows Twitch to hand out bans, the new TOS was only supposed to take effect after 21st January.

Hence, even if both Pokimane and CodeMiko had uttered the word “simp” in a recent interview, no action should have been taken - something CodeMiko’s fans also agree on.

Considering the above, CodeMiko’s ban which is in all probability due to the utterance of the word “simp,” simply does not make sense.

Published 21 Jan 2021, 00:18 IST
Pop Culture Esports
