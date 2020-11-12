Two Impostors join forces to demonstrate why Among Us' proximity chat is amazing

Among Us keeps getting better with each passing day, and the new proximity chat mod is making things even more entertaining.

In a recent Tweet, two impostors were seen exploiting the proximity chat feature, using it to effectively troll one of the players in the lobby. It's a hilarious new feature which allows two players to talk to each other without a meeting. Players need to be in visible proximity of each other for this feature to work, and it can greatly help improve communication between imposters.

Proximity Chat in Among Us makes things more fun

In the video posted above, two players are seen interacting via the proximity chat mod in Among Us. One impostor was already in the vent, when the second one was lurking around. Based upon the discussion that they had using the chat feature, one impostor sabotaged the seismic stabilizer, before both jumped out to kill the first crewmate who came their way.

This is not the first time that the proximity chat feature has led to hilarious results. Previously, 5up also used the feature to interact with a fellow crewmate.

Among Us with proximity chat Pt 2 pic.twitter.com/I10nqgqZVu — 5up (@5uppps) November 8, 2020

The proximity chat feature isn't available to everyone at this point of time. Only a select few content creators have been given access. This feature is still in development, but is expected to arrive as an update shortly.

Using the proximity chat in Among Us can actually have comedic outcomes. Two impostors can use the feature to work better as a team, or one impostor can easily marinate a crewmate using the chat. Crewmates can also use the proximity chat feature to effectively weed out impostors in Among Us lobbies.

In a nutshell, this new feature adds a brand new dimension to what is an already interesting game. It's actually a good thing that the developers are going about adding new material to the game, in what is clearly an attempt to further longevity.

It looks like InnerSloth have learnt a lesson from the Fall Guys situation, as they are doing everything in their power to make sure that Among Us stays alive for as long as possible.