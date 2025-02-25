Two Point Museum pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

SEGA's upcoming management simulation title, Two Point Museum, is set to be released globally on March 4, 2025. The game will let you set up and manage your own museum. Two Point Museum will be available in two different editions: Standard Edition and the Explorer Edition.

The difference between both editions is $10, but what extra will you get for these $10? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Two Point Museum

Let's start with how you can pre-order the game. Two Point Museum will be available on Xbox Game Store for Xbox Series X/S, Steam for PC users, and PlayStation Store for PS5 players.

There are no pre-order bonuses for Standard Edition owners (Image via SEGA)

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Series X/S

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation 5

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Editions and pre-order bonuses available in Two Point Museum

As mentioned, the game will be available in two different editions. The contents of these editions as well as their pre-order bonuses are mentioned below:

Standard Edition

The standard edition of the game is priced at $29.99. However, this contains only the base game and features no pre-order bonuses.

Explorer Edition

Priced at $39.99, this edition provides a five-day early access and will feature the following items:

Base Game

Exclusive Map Location

Exclusive Pop Up Challenge Museum

Prestige Package

Explorer Items and Cosmetics

5000 Kudosh

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

