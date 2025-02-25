  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Two Point Museum: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Two Point Museum: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 25, 2025 08:46 GMT
Two Point Museum is available for pre-orders now (Image via SEGA)
Two Point Museum is now available for pre-order (Image via SEGA)

Two Point Museum is an upcoming management simulation title where you must set up mega museums and manage them. This will be the third installment of the museum simulation titles from SEGA. It is set to release worldwide on March 4, 2025, for those who purchase the digital edition of the game. However, if you get the physical edition of the game, it will unlock on March 5, 2025.

Ad

The game will be released on all next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. However, it will not be available on the previous generation of consoles, such as the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The game does not require a high-end gaming setup and can run on older GPUs. That said, mentioned below are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Two Point Museum.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

PC system requirements for Two Point Museum

Minimum system requirements for Two Point Museum

You only require 8 GB of storage for this game (Image via SEGA)
You only require 8 GB of storage for this game (Image via SEGA)
  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 5 1400
  • Memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (2 GB) or Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 8 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Very Low, 720p @ 30 FPS
Ad

Recommended system requirements for Two Point Museum

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-11600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), or Intel Arc A750 (8 GB)
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 8 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: High, 1080p @ 60 FPS

Check out our other gaming articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी