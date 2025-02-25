Two Point Museum: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Two Point Museum is an upcoming management simulation title where you must set up mega museums and manage them. This will be the third installment of the museum simulation titles from SEGA. It is set to release worldwide on March 4, 2025, for those who purchase the digital edition of the game. However, if you get the physical edition of the game, it will unlock on March 5, 2025.
The game will be released on all next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. However, it will not be available on the previous generation of consoles, such as the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
The game does not require a high-end gaming setup and can run on older GPUs. That said, mentioned below are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Two Point Museum.
PC system requirements for Two Point Museum
Minimum system requirements for Two Point Museum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (2 GB) or Intel UHD Graphics 630
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 8 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Very Low, 720p @ 30 FPS
Recommended system requirements for Two Point Museum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer
- Processor: Intel Core i5-11600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), or Intel Arc A750 (8 GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 8 GB available space
- Additional Notes: High, 1080p @ 60 FPS
