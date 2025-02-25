Two Point Museum: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Two Point Museum is an upcoming management simulation title where you must set up mega museums and manage them. This will be the third installment of the museum simulation titles from SEGA. It is set to release worldwide on March 4, 2025, for those who purchase the digital edition of the game. However, if you get the physical edition of the game, it will unlock on March 5, 2025.

Ad

The game will be released on all next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. However, it will not be available on the previous generation of consoles, such as the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The game does not require a high-end gaming setup and can run on older GPUs. That said, mentioned below are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Two Point Museum.

Ad

Trending

PC system requirements for Two Point Museum

Minimum system requirements for Two Point Museum

You only require 8 GB of storage for this game (Image via SEGA)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 (2 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (2 GB) or Intel UHD Graphics 630

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Additional Notes: Very Low, 720p @ 30 FPS

Ad

Recommended system requirements for Two Point Museum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB), or Intel Arc A750 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Additional Notes: High, 1080p @ 60 FPS

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.