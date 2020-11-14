Ubisoft Montreal reportedly falls victim to swatting, local authorities confirm 'hoax'

Recently, Ubisoft Montreal saw local authorities sweeping its building for threats as a fake hostage situation was called in.

The act of ‘swatting’ has been around for quite some time. It involves placing a hoax emergency call to draw a strong police response to an address. And this might have been the first time an entire office was ‘swatted.’

A fake call had been made to the SPVM, the Montreal Police department, after which it was believed that many Ubisoft employees were being held hostage in the building.

Montreal Police responded by having several ambulances on standby, with heavy police presence reported. The authorities then swept the building but found nothing, later tweeting that no threat was identified.

Ubisoft Montreal gets swatted with a fake ‘hostage situation’

The incident was reported earlier today, when Montreal PD posted the following on Twitter. As seen, the building was evacuated after authorities failed to find a ‘threat.’

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

It was also reported that the police believed at least 50 Ubisoft employees had been held hostage on the roof, keeping several ambulances on standby. It turned out that the police had either asked the employees to leave the building or stay on the roof.

#Montreal #Quebec

It appears dozens of people are being held hostage on a rooftop of the Ubisoft building, with a suspect barricading the door with various objects.



📷: LCN / TVA pic.twitter.com/AUkaIGqIvy — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

#Montreal #Québec

Happening now:

Members of the SPVM tactical unit / ‘Groupe d’Intervention’ work to secure an area in what *appears* to be rue Ste-Catherine in the East part of Mtl (not sure - just looks like it).



Developing story.



📷: Paul Desbaillets pic.twitter.com/etPmJUColS — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

Advertisement

Eventually, the situation was defused, as Montreal Police ended up posting a statement explaining exactly what had happened.

Following the fake call, Montreal Police deployed a large number of resources to the Saint-Laurent Boulevard office building. However, once the perimeter was secured and the necessary checks made, it became clear that the threat had been a hoax.

The police operation in connection with a hostage taking call is over. No threat has been detected and no injuries are reported. An investigation will follow to shed light on the call behind this important police force deployment. #SPVM



Details ➡ https://t.co/dLBvQERo0n pic.twitter.com/LsnXoaVrza — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 14, 2020

The police also promised that a proper investigation would be conducted to determine who was behind the fake threat.

With the situation turning out to be a hoax, Ubisoft posted the following on Twitter to congratulate its employees for showing a sense of calm and composure when caught in a difficult situation.

Advertisement

The tweet was also aimed at Montreal Police, who responded quickly and brought the situation under control within hours. Of course, ‘swatting’ in itself is highly problematic and has led to some terrible situations in the past.