Undawn Codes for free rewards and steps to redeem (September 2023)

Undawn codes provide various in-game items for free. The developer, Lightspeed Studios, releases them frequently, especially when the title hits a milestone or during a significant event. In this post-apocalyptic survival game, you engage in numerous activities, from fighting mutated monsters, crafting weapons, collecting medicinal items, building a shelter, and more.

You obtain the items by exploring its map or making in-app purchases. However, you get them without effort or spending a dime by redeeming codes. This article offers a list of all active Undawn codes for September 2023 and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

All active Undawn codes for freebies (September 2023)

Redeeming Undawn codes offers various items such as Silver, Plant Fibers, and more. Additionally, some are server-exclusive and work on specific servers.

Here are all the active codes in this zombie survival game in September 2023:

Global Server

UndawnBEST: 150 Bullet Casings and 2000 Silver

UndawnGIFT: 1000 Wood, 500 Stone, and 50 Plant Fiber

UndawnVIP: 300 Tactical Gear and 5 Alloy Reinforcement Coatings

Undawn888: Five Medicine Cans, 10x Simple Bandages, and 5x Antibodies

undawn0615: Cargo Dream outfit

undawnpreregister: Scarlet R700 finish

UndawnLAUNCH: 2000 Silver and five Silicone Carbide Particles

Eurasia Server

UndawnEEUDC: 1000 Silver and two Materials Pack

UndawnEEUINS: 1000 Silver and two Materials Pack

UndawnEEUTT: 1000 Silver and two Materials Pack

UndawnInstagram001: 1000 Silver and two Materials Pack

UndawnInstagram002: 3000 Silver, 500 Tactical Gear, and 2x Ammo Crate

UndawnInstagram003: 2000x Silver and two Alloy Reinforcement Coatings

UndawnTwitter001: 1000 Silver and 2 Materials Pack

UndawnTwitter002: 3000 Silver and 500 Tactical Gear + 2x Ammo Crate

UndawnTwitter003: 2000 Silver and two Alloy Reinforcement Coatings

America Server

UndawnFacebook

UndawnTwitter

UndawnDiscord

Steps to redeem Undawn codes

You must reach level 10 in Undawn to use the redemption feature. Here are the steps to getting freebies:

Open the app on your device.

Tap the Perks button from the top right corner of the main screen.

Access the Redemption tab at the right side of your screen by selecting the Redemption Center button.

Copy-paste or type the Undawn codes from the list above.

Hit the Redeem button and click on Confirm.

Open the mail and tap the Claim button to get free rewards.

The codes of this adventure title expire after some days, so use them at the earliest opportunity. You must enter them in the same format provided by the developer to avoid any errors.