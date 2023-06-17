5 best beginner tips for Undawn

Undawn is an open-world RPG game that saw its global release on June 15, 2023. This title was developed by LightSpeed Studios and published by Level Infinite for mobile devices. Players in this game will join the Raven Squad and other gangs, such as the Clowns, Eagles, Reivers, and Owls. They must survive in this post-apocalyptic world, fighting zombies for survival and other squads for territory.

In Undawn, players must manage their hygiene, body type, hydration, and mood to survive. Its arsenal contains a variety of weapons, a dynamic weather system, and more. Gamers can also customize their characters from head to toe, craft items, and build shelters. This article provides the best tips for beginners to start their survival journey in Undawn.

Best tips for beginners to start their Undawn journey

1) Prioritize building shelter

In games like Undawn, building a shelter is of utmost importance. After an exhausting fight, players can sleep, eat, and rest to heal. While facing swarms of zombies and enemies, they can also retreat to their shelter and hide. Additionally, this is the place for storing precious resources, setting up production facilities, and more. The production facility allows the crafting of weapons, defenses, drones, and other equipment in this free-to-play game.

Players can also upgrade their shelter by visiting a sign near the gate and entering Homestead Management. It requires players to collect wood, stones, and other in-game resources. Upgrading the shelter's level also upgrades the character and allows crafting higher-level items. As a beginner, building shelter should be the top priority as it is one of the crucial parts of survival.

2) Regularly monitor Survival Indicators

Undawn features ultra-realistic Survival Indicators that affect the character's in-game performance. Players must maintain their characters' Hygiene, Metabolism, Body, and Mentality. If these indicators fall below average, it negatively affects the character's in-game actions. For instance, not sleeping enough results in hallucinations and decreased efficiency in gathering resources. Moreover, if the player is not clean and gives off a scent, it makes them vulnerable to zombie attacks.

This mobile game also requires washing clothes, settling the stomach, and exercising to keep the indicators at optimal levels. Furthermore, the game has dynamic weather conditions that involve acid rain, snowy plains, summer, and storms. They also affect the character’s health conditions. For instance, one might catch a cold while wandering on cold nights.

3) Choose the best weapon

This zombie survival title offers three weapon-type: Melee, Firearms, and Heavy. In the melee category, players have two choices: Machete and Integrated Elemental Weapons, for close-range combat. The Firearms category has four choices: SMG, Assault Rifle, Sniper, and Shotgun. Lastly, there are two choices in the Heavy category: Grenade Launcher and Machine Gun. In Undawn, one can craft each from the workbench in the shelter.

Each weapon requires specific materials to craft and is repairable when broken. Although there are plenty of choices, beginners should use whichever weapon they are comfortable with. They can master the controls with easy weapons and then move on to the hard ones like Machine guns and Grenade Launchers. Also, learning about them will help decide what works in certain situations in this shooter game.

4) Upgrade Accessories

Leveling up accessories is the best move for survival in Undawn. Accessories can be crafted or acquired by completing missions and side quests. They can also be purchased from the in-app store. The game has firearms accessories such as muzzles, scopes, magazines, and more. Players can also install accessories on melee weapons, such as batteries, Gas canisters, and Green Acid bottles.

All players can craft more accessories by leveling up. Crafting requires gathering and refining raw materials before making items on the workbench. More powerful zombies appear as the story advances, so crafting items and leveling up earlier helps beginners. Undawn allows tracking of the crafting materials; one can go to the workbench, enter the crafting guide, and track their locations to find them easily.

5) Map Exploration to find hidden items

Undawn features over ten cities with snowy and rocky terrains, forests, and places with different weathers on its map, and each gang owns some. The Clown gang controls Lost City, and the Reivers gang possesses some parts of Redwood Forest. The Owl gang has its camp in Central Plains, and the Eagles are in Koller Mines. There are also neutral locations in Undawn, such as Aurich Island, Radiation Island, Mt. Ollie, Blockade, and more.

There are hidden chests containing valuable resources all across the maps. One can find Toolboxes, First-aid boxes, Military kits, and other items hidden underwater, behind bushes, and in other surprising locations. There already are over 2000 Easter Eggs, and more are coming soon. While exploring this open-world zombie game, one must equip a powerful weapon and monitor their Survival indicators.

