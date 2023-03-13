Top 5 Assault Rifles in The Division 2

The Division 2 transports players to a world afflicted by a pandemic and tasks them to prevent Washington DC from falling into chaos. They will face numerous enemies of varying levels, and Assault Rifles are the best weapons to deal with them, be it close-range scuffles or long-range tactical shootouts.

Chameleon, Police M4, FAMAS 2010, Carbine 7, and P416 are some of the best Assault Rifles available in all combat scenarios in The Division 2. While it is imperative to defeat enemies faster, these are potent in dealing significant damage while providing a fast enough firing rate.

Chameleon, Police M4, and three other best Assault Rifles in The Division 2

1) Chameleon

As the name suggests, Chameleon changes its color based on the players' backdrop, enabling them to blend in. It resembles a Vector ACP and is decked out with grip, sight, and an extended magazine. This Assault Rifle has a firing rate of 900 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a reload time of 2.4 seconds.

Although this is categorized as an Assault Rifle, it has a shorter range than other guns in its category; however, it is potent in getting rid of enemies faster, and one can leverage its enhanced firepower by hitting them in all body parts.

2) Police M4

Police M4 is a balanced Assault Rifle with a robust range of 28 meters and an 850 RPM firing rate.

It is an automatic Assault Rifle with medium damage, but its high firing rate and range compensate for this drawback. Players can add modifications like Optics Rail sight, Muzzles, and more to enhance its critical hit damage, range, reload speed, and stability. Police M4 is easy to obtain in the game, as many enemies wield it.

3) FAMAS 2010

FAMAS 2010 is a great combination of rapid firing and range, making it an ideal choice for mid, long, and some close-range encounters. It is evidenced by its 900 RPM firing rate and 28 meter range.

A mere 2.2 seconds of reload time makes it even more tantalizing to use in combat. Players can attach a Long Optics Rail modification to its mod slot to increase range, accuracy, and stability.

4) Carbine 7

Players who don’t mind a slow-firing Assault Rifle with a longer range will admire Carbine 7. It has a 40-meter range that sacrifices the firing rate (790 RPM). This is ideal for ones who don’t wish to use Marksman Rifles but require a potent weapon to dispatch enemies from long range.

It has an automatic firing mode and a considerably faster reload time of 2.4 seconds. Therefore, one can leverage its long-range while noting that this Assault Rifle is slower than previously mentioned rifles in this list.

5) P416

P416 comes in three variants (Image via Ubisoft)

P416 is the easiest weapon to obtain early in The Division 2. It has three variants: Military P416, Custom P416 G3, and Glory Daze.

The base P416 has the slowest firing rate of 750 RPM, but it more than makes up for it in accuracy, stability, and a faster reload time of 2.3 seconds.

This weapon deals significant damage per round to enemies and is the perfect starter weapon in The Division 2. Players can stick to it until they get any of the Assault Rifles mentioned above. Its base range is 26 meters, which can be enhanced by attaching Optical Rail sights in the mod slot.

The Division 2 is an evolving third-person shooter with a plethora of loot in the form of weapons, clothing items, weapon attachments, and more. It has a healthy player base on all platforms despite being released way back in 2019.

