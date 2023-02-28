All Sons of the Forest pistol attachments and where to find them

Much like its predecessor, The Forest, Endnight Games' latest co-op survival-horror game, Sons of the Forest, sees players scavenge, hunt and go face-to-face against hordes of hostile creatures and flesh-eating cannibals as they try to make it out alive off remote island. Being a survival-horror experience, Sons of the Forest heavily emphasizes crafting resource gathering and management.

You can craft many handy tools and weapons to help you survive against the island's hostile creatures. For the first few hours, you will only be relegated to melee weapons, such as your combat axe, and a few ranged options, such as a wooden bow and spears. However, later in the game, you will get access to more conventional weapons, i.e., a pistol.

You can even upgrade your firearm's capabilities by installing various attachments, making it a much more viable offensive tool to use in the game. However, finding these attachments can be pretty challenging. The following is a comprehensive guide on all pistol attachments in Sons of the Forest and where you can find them.

All pistol attachment locations in Sons of the Forest

Getting your hands on the pistol makes surviving your stay on the island much more manageable. However, in its standard form, it's not much better than your wooden bow, especially since ammunition is scarce in Sons of the Forest. That's why as soon as you get access to the firearm, you should look out for a few upgrades, i.e., attachments, to make it a viable offensive option.

Attachments for the pistol are located across different locations on the island, and finding them on your own can be a bit troublesome unless you know exactly where to look for these parts. Here's a list of all the pistol attachments in Sons of the Forest and where you can find them:

Pistol laser attachment: The Laser Attachment is located in the "Maintenance A" bunker. To enter this bunker, you must acquire a shovel, which you can find inside a cave on the mountain's southern side. After digging the bunker and climbing down the ladder, you must follow the corridor and enter the first room on your left, where you will find the Laser on the desk nearby.

The Laser Attachment is located in the "Maintenance A" bunker. To enter this bunker, you must acquire a shovel, which you can find inside a cave on the mountain's southern side. After digging the bunker and climbing down the ladder, you must follow the corridor and enter the first room on your left, where you will find the Laser on the desk nearby. Pistol silencer attachment: Similarly to the laser attachment, you can find the silencer attachment inside a bunker, namely, the "Maintenance B" bunker. With your shovel, you need to dig and enter the bunker, where you need to enter the first room on your right to get the silencer attachment.

Similarly to the laser attachment, you can find the silencer attachment inside a bunker, namely, the "Maintenance B" bunker. With your shovel, you need to dig and enter the bunker, where you need to enter the first room on your right to get the silencer attachment. Pistol flashlight attachment: The flashlight attachment for the pistol is located inside a cave at the foot of the mountain facing the location where you initially found the firearm. To make your way to the attachment and retrieve it, you must get the "rebreather" and a "rope gun." You must create a zipline using the rope gun at the cave entrance, where you must dive into the water to make your way to the cave. You must follow the cave and turn right after the two dead bodies with luminous vests. Once you reach an expansive cave room, you will find the flashlight attachment on a body in the center.

The flashlight attachment for the pistol is located inside a cave at the foot of the mountain facing the location where you initially found the firearm. To make your way to the attachment and retrieve it, you must get the "rebreather" and a "rope gun." You must create a zipline using the rope gun at the cave entrance, where you must dive into the water to make your way to the cave. You must follow the cave and turn right after the two dead bodies with luminous vests. Once you reach an expansive cave room, you will find the flashlight attachment on a body in the center. Pistol rail attachment: Finding the pistol rail attachment is the easiest of the bunch, as it is located on a dead body right where you initially find the weapon.

The pistol is easily one of the most useful tools you can find in Sons of the Forest; however, you have to be very careful about when and where you use it since ammunition for the firearm is very scarce.

Although there is an infinite ammunition exploit in the current version of the game, which you can use to farm bullets for the firearm, given Sons of the Forest is an early access title, the exploit will quite possibly get patched shortly.

Poll : 0 votes