7 underrated PS2 games to play in 2025

Even though 2025 is filled with many new titles, some players want to explore underrated PS2 games that went under the radar. For many gamers, the second PlayStation console is the best because of both nostalgia and the quality of its catalog. While the device has hosted some incredible titles, it inadvertently resulted in some incredible titles missing the limelight.

This article lists some underrated PS2 games that you can enjoy in 2025.

7 underrated PS2 games you should try out

1) ICO

A still from ICO (Image via Sony Computer Entertainment)

Ico is the action-adventure title from the studio behind Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian. It received critical acclaim for its minimalist approach to game design, focusing on immersive and atmospheric storytelling. The title has simplistic gameplay, but it works well enough to serve as a mold for ICO's focus: its story.

ICO is one of the most underrated PS2 games. It is a unique offering that aims to experiment with the medium and should be played simply because it creates an experience that very few can replicate.

2) God Hand

A still from God Hand (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

God Hand has slowly expanded its audience over time. However, it still hasn't received the acclaim it deserves. It is simply one of the best melee-combat-based beat-em-ups of all time. While other fighters have a better game feel, the depth the title provides is unmatched.

Each combat encounter is unique, and every enemy type has its own weakness. The game awards one-on-one combat but also encourages crowd control. Its unique custom combo system further encourages experimentation. The only complaint I have about the game is its tank controls. Other than that, God Hand still holds up to this day.

3) XIII

A still from God Hand (Image via Ubisoft)

Before Borderlands, XIII was the title that capitalized on the cel-shading art style. This linear FPS was adapted from a graphic novel series of the same name. The game puts you in the shoes of "XIII," a man who wakes up with no memories. You must find out your identity while trying to solve the mystery of POTUS Sheridan's death.

While the game features robust gunplay and a story filled with twists and turns, its highlight is the presentation. XIII is a living comic book. Important actions will trigger comic strips to pop out, onomatopoeia and speech bubbles will appear as text, etc.

XIII is an underrated PS2 game that offers a unique experience. However, be sure to buy the original 2003 release, as the 2020 remake is a less impressive version of the title.

4) Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy's poster (Image via Midway)

Sticking to amnesiac protagonists, Psi-Ops also features one. However, this time around, the mind wipe is intentional. You play as Nick Scryer, a secret agent who gets captured by a terrorist organization. As such, your goal is to destroy the group. You must make use of psychic powers that you gradually acquire in conjunction with stealth and TPS shooting mechanics.

Psi-Ops provides players with an action sandbox that allows them to tackle each level their way. Furthermore, the powers feel unique and engaging. It is one of the most underrated PS2 games you should try out.

5) Red Faction

A still from Red Faction (Image via Deep Silver)

Many players are familiar with Red Faction Guerrilla. However, it wasn't the first title in the series. Red Faction is a sci-fi FPS developed by Volition, the studio behind Saints Row. The game puts you in the boots of Parker, a miner who leads a rebellion against an evil corporation named Ultor.

Red Faction is known for two things: being set on Mars, and more importantly, its destructible environments. While the latter isn't as dynamic as Guerrilla, it is still extremely fun. Furthermore, instead of just being a superficial gimmick, the game encouraged players to get creative with the system. Red Faction is essentially a sandbox for chaos. It is one of the underrated PS2 games and a must-have for fans of the IP.

6) The Warriors

The Warriors' poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Warriors is one of the underrated PS2 games that Rockstar Games released back in the 2000s (the other being Bully). The title is an adaptation of the gritty action thriller movie of the same name. Set in 1970s New York, the game follows the eponymous street gang that gets framed for a murder.

The title's core gameplay revolves around real-time melee-style street brawling, interspersed by other events and side activities. Players can only control one character in a mission. However, there are multiple playable gang members. The campaign also expands on the movie's story, providing a background for the events in the film.

Many consider the title to be a worthy adaptation of the 1979 flick.

7) The Getaway

The Getaway is last but not least in our list of underrated PS2 games (Image via Sony Computer Entertainment)

Players who want a flawed yet immersive open-world action-adventure title should try The Getaway. The game focuses on two plots, one involving an ex-band robber and the other featuring a police officer. Both stories run parallel to each other. It shares many similarities with GTA and it is hence often cited as a clone.

However, what makes The Getaway so unique is its lack of HUD. It was an intentional decision that was part of the game's more realistic approach. The cars in the game are real and include many famous manufacturers. The title's London was meticulously modeled after the real city.

The Getaway's strict approach to realism might unnecessarily complicate gameplay for some. However, it undoubtedly has a distinct identity that can often create a strong atmosphere, similar to GTA 4.

Those were some of the underrated PS2 games you can try out in 2025.

