Unicorn Overlord: All romanceable NPCs and how to get married

You will come across a variety of unique characters and NPCs in Unicorn Overlord, most of whom you can grow a close bond with and eventually marry. However, to be able to marry in the game, you first need to max out your Rapport with them and complete specific storylines.

It’s only after you have maxed out your affinity with your favorite character that you will be able to ask for their hand in marriage.

Today’s Unicorn Overlord guide will go over everything you need to know about the romance and marriage system in the game.

All romance options in Unicorn Overlord

Here are all the NCPs who are romanceable in the game:

Yahna

Berenice

Selvie

Fran

Virginia

Berengaria

Hilda

Leah

Primm

Celeste

Rosalinde

Adel

Aubin

Auch

Bruno

Clive

Colm

Hodrick

Josef

Lex

Mordon

Rolf

Travis

Renault

Gilbert

Ithilion

Gailey

Scarlett

Chloe

Sharon

Tatiana

Miriam

Kitra

Monica

Ochlys

Melisandre

Nina

Best ways to build Rapport with your favorite NPC in Unicorn Overlord

There are some ways that you will be able to build your Rapport with your favorite NPC in Unicorn Overlord:

1) Taking them to battle

Every time you use a unit in an encounter you will be able to increase your Rapport with them by a small amount. So if there is an NPC you are looking to romance, you will need to continually use them in the same unit as that of Alain.

2) Eating at a tavern

Taverns are found all over the map in Unicorn Overlord. They are especially found in bigger towns and kingdoms and will be represented with a beer and food icon.

Taverns will offer specific food items that build Rapport. You can look for meals that grant the highest affinity boost.

3) Giving gifts

The fastest way of growing Rapport will be to give your favorite NPC a gift. There are various stores around the towns that you can visit to buy gifts.

As there are no disliked gifts in the game, you can give the character you are looking to romance anything you want. However, items like gems have the highest Rapport value and can immediately provide triple-digit Rapport.

Additionally, do keep in mind that to give an NPC a gift, you will need to station them as a guard in a town.

How to marry your favorite NPC in Unicorn Overlord

To marry someone in Unicorn Overlord, you first need to get your hands on the Ring of Maiden. You will get this item after you have completed the final story mission in Elheim which is called “The Witch’s Word.”

Once the quest is done you will get the quest "Unicorn and Maiden." To complete this mission you will need to make your way to the starting island of Palevia from the port at Ouvrir Harbor.

As you complete the mission a list of characters will pop up with whom you have reached max Rapport. Select the NPC you want to marry and complete the ritual. This will then lock them in as your romance option for the rest of the game.