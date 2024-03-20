Unicorn Overlord “Building an Army” quest guide: How to recruit and use mercenaries

“Building an Army” is one of the Overworld Quests that you receive in Unicorn Overlord. It requires you to recruit and use mercenaries for your cause. You can acquire this task by talking to the Archer at Fort Rimitz. It’s one of the missions that will provide you with a fair bit of Renown.

Recruiting mercenaries is not as easy as it sounds. This is because there are certain conditions you will need to meet in order to get them on your roster. However, mercenaries are great at helping you through certain portions of the game, and you will also be able to customize their Growth Types and Classes to make them fit your playstyle.

Today’s Unicorn Overlord guide goes over how you can recruit and use mercenaries for the “Building an Army” quest.

How to recruit and use mercenaries for “Building an Army” in Unicorn Overlord

You can recruit mercenaries from forts in Unicorn Overlord by exchanging Honor. You can hire a maximum of 64 mercenaries, and each fort has a limited number of classes that you can recruit from.

To recruit mercenaries and complete “Building an Army,” make your way to Fort Rimitz of Cornia, which is the closest location to the Archer. When you're there, choose the Visit option and click on Hire.

Select a class from the ones available, and customize your mercenary by picking growth stats, their base hair color, and voice. Then, press confirm to invest Honor and hire the mercenary.

Each fort has specific classes that you can recruit from. You will be able to unlock more classes in the game as you keep completing the Liberation quest line.

How to use mercenaries in Unicorn Overlord

To be able to assign mercenaries to nits, you must make a slot for them in the unit formation.

Once you have the required space, check unit formation and the list of fighters available. You will then find the mercenary that you have hired.

If you see that you do not have sufficient unit slots you can always choose “Expand Units” and invest Honor to get more slots.

Feel free to check out our Unicorn Overlord review.