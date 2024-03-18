Unicorn Overlord: How to recruit Hilda

Hilda is one of the more powerful units you can recruit in Unicorn Overlord. She is a Wyvern Knight whom you get to encounter pretty early on in Drakenhold. However, there has been a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they can add her to their roster. While recruiting Hilda to your cause is not exactly a tricky thing to accomplish, some in the community seem to be having a fair bit of trouble when completing it.

To recruit Hilda, you first need to recruit her sister Primm. Primm is a Cleric who can join your party pretty early on. It will require you to complete “The General in Black” quest when you initially make your way to Drakenhold.

Today’s Unicorn Overlord guide will go over how you can recruit Hilda in Vanillaware’s latest RPG.

How to easily recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord

To recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord, you will first be required to progress through the narrative enough that you begin the Champion of Order quest line. Once the quest starts, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

Interact with Primm, who will ask you to take her to her sister. This choice will come after you have exhausted all of your dialogue options with her.

As you search for Hilda, you will need to fight through swarms of many enemies. Make sure you have Primm in your party if you are looking to recruit Hilda, as Hilda won’t join you if you do not take Primm along.

Reaching Hilda is not going to be an easy task. She will be surrounded by enemies, and you need to go through multiple encounters to get to her. Fortunately, an easier way of finding her will be to make your way to the left side of the map and search for her near the fort.

Once you reach Hilda, she will insist on fighting you. The Wyvern Knight is not exactly an easy encounter to overcome, so you will have to employ every trick up your sleeve.

When you have defeated Hilda in Unicorn Overlord, you will finally be able to recruit the Wyvern Knight. However, do make sure that that Primm is in your party during the encounter, or you will not be able to recruit her.