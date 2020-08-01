Unlimited health in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its competitive nature has, however, driven many players down the wrong lane, with a number of them now using various mod applications and scripts to climb the ranked ladder in the game.

One of the ways through which players try to get an unfair advantage over their opponents is the use of mod applications or scripts to get unlimited health.

In this article, we discuss the legality of the use of such scripts and mods to get unlimited health in Free Fire.

Unlimited Health in Free Fire

Several sources supposedly provide the players with scripts or a modified version of the game client that provides them with unlimited health in the battle royale mode. However, it must be noted that the use of such tools has severe repercussions.

Is it legal to use such tools to get unlimited health?

According to the anti-hack FAQ on the official Garena Free Fire website, the use of modified or cracked versions of the game client is considered cheating. The use of scripts is also not allowed as it falls under the same category of offence. Moreover, these scripts and mods might also pose a security risk to a player's device.

FAQ section (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The use of such scripts or mods to get unlimited health in Free Fire is a bland hack, and players who are found guilty of using them will be punished. Garena has zero-tolerance policy against cheating and will permanently ban guilty players' accounts from the game, with no option to appeal against the ban.

FAQ section (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

In the month of June itself, Garena had banned over 89600 accounts for violating the rules.

Conclusion

The use of any illegitimate scripts or mods in Free Fire for any purpose- be it health or something else- is not allowed and never recommended.

