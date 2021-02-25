Upcoming Genshin Impact 4-Star Rosaria Character Guide

Enter caption Rosaria Official Artwork

Genshin Impact's Rosaria is currently in closed beta and rumored to appear during the Oceanid Event in the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.4 update. Players who wish to start collecting materials to power her up once she is finally released can begin with the following information listed below. This info on Rosaria's abilities and ascension materials come from the closed beta and may not reflect her final release in the game.

Genshin Impact's Rosaria Abilities & Ascension

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

Birthday: Unknown

Constellation: Unknown

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Rosaria's Attacks & Abilities

Image credit ShauronKrysh:DeviantArt

From the looks of things, Genshin Impact players can expect Rosaria to be a mobile fighter, similar to the polearm users in the game.

Normal Attack: Spear of Worship

Regular Attack: Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage impact.

Elemental Ability: Ravaging Confession

Rosaria swiftly shifts her position to appear behind her target, then pierces and slashes it with her polearm, dealing Cryo damage. This ability cannot be used to travel behind opponents of a larger build.

Elemental Burst: Last Rites

Rosaria’s signature act of prayer. After swinging her weapon to slash nearby opponents, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground, dealing with Cryo damage both times.

While active, the Ice Lance will periodically release cold air, dealing Cryo damage to the surrounding opponents.

Extracted Confession (Passive)

When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria’s Crit Rate increases by 12% for 5s.

Advertisement

Shadow Samaritan (Passive)

Casting Last Rites increases Crit Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria’s Crit Rate for 10s. Crit Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%.

Night Walk (Passive)

At night (18:00 to 06:00), it increases the movement speed of your own party members by 10%. Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the same effects.

Also Read: Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: When is Ayaka expected to be a playable character?

Genshin Impact Rosaria's Constellation Upgrades

Image credit Zedd Sets Stories:YouTube

While it is uncertain which constellation Geshin Impact's Rosaira falls under, here are the various levels that can be unlocked.

C1 .Unholy Revelation. When Rosaria deals a Crit Hit, her Attack Speed increases by 10% and her Normal Attack damage increases by 10% for 4s.

C2. Land Without Promise. The duration of Ice Lance created by Last Rites is increased by 4s.

C3. Sacrament of Penance. Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

C4. Amazing Disgrace. Ravaging Confession’s Crit Hits regenerate 5 Energy for Rosaria. Can only be triggered once each time Ravaging Confession is cast.

C5. Extreme Unction. Increases the level of Last Rites by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Advertisement

C6. Divine Retribution. Last Rites’ attack decreases opponents’ Physical Resistance by 5% for 10s. Max 4 stacks.

Genshin Impact Rosaria Character Ascension Materials

Image credit miYoHo

The Cryo Regisvine will have a big target painted on it as Genshin Impact players repeatedly slam it for Rosaria materials. It is bad enough the poor thing has Ganyu players to contented with.

Level 20

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x3 Valberry

x3 Recruit’s Insignia

20000 Mora

Level 40

x3 Shivada Jade Fragment

x2 Hoarfrost Core,

x10 Valberry

x15 Recruit’s Insignia

40000 Mora

Level 50

x6 Shivada Jade Fragment

x4 Hoarfrost Core

x20 Valberry

x12 Sergeant’s Insignia

60000 Mora

Level 60

x3 Shivada Jade Chunk

x8 Hoarfrost Core

x30 Valberry

x18 Sergeant’s Insignia

80000 Mora

Level 70

x6 Shivada Jade Chunk

x12 Hoarfrost Core

x45 Valberry

x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

100000 Mora

Level 80

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x20 Hoarfrost Core

x60 Valberry

x24 Lieutenant’s Insignia

120000 Mora

Genshin Impact Rosaria Talent Level-Up Materials

Image credit Lumie_Lumie

Genshin Impact fans better stock up on Ballad level-up materials, as Rosaria will need quite a few.

Level 2

Advertisement

x3 Teachings of Ballad

x6 Recruit’s Insignia

12500 Mora

Level 3

x2 Guide to Ballad

x3 Sergeant’s Insignia

17500 Mora

Level 4

x4 Guide to Ballad

x4 Sergeant’s Insignia

25000 Mora

Level 5

x6 Guide to Ballad

x6 Sergeant’s Insignia

30000 Mora

Level 6

x9 Guide to Ballad

x9 Sergeant’s Insignia

35000 Mora

Level 7

x4 Philosophies of Ballad

x4 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x1 Shadow of the Warrior

120000 Mora

Level 8

x6 Philosophies of Ballad

x6 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x1 Shadow of the Warrior

260000 Mora

Level 9

x12 Philosophies of Ballad

x9 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x2 Shadow of the Warrior

450000 Mora

Level 10

x16 Philosophies of Ballad

x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x2 Shadow of the Warrior

x1 Crown of Insight

700000 Mora

Hopefully, Genshin Impact will get Rosaria sooner rather than later. If the rumors are correct, fans will see her around March 15th. Until then, players can start scavenging Genshin Impact for all the materials needed to make her the best nun she can be.

Also Read: Dainsleif in Genshin Impact: Everything we know about the mysterious character so far