Upcoming Genshin Impact 4-Star Rosaria Character Guide

Genshin Impact's Rosaria is currently in closed beta and rumored to appear during the Oceanid Event in the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.4 update. Players who wish to start collecting materials to power her up once she is finally released can begin with the following information listed below. This info on Rosaria's abilities and ascension materials come from the closed beta and may not reflect her final release in the game.
Genshin Impact's Rosaria Abilities & Ascension
Element: Cryo
Weapon: Polearm
Birthday: Unknown
Constellation: Unknown
Genshin Impact Rosaria's Attacks & Abilities
From the looks of things, Genshin Impact players can expect Rosaria to be a mobile fighter, similar to the polearm users in the game.
Normal Attack: Spear of Worship
- Regular Attack: Perform up to five consecutive spear strikes.
- Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.
- Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage impact.
Elemental Ability: Ravaging Confession
- Rosaria swiftly shifts her position to appear behind her target, then pierces and slashes it with her polearm, dealing Cryo damage. This ability cannot be used to travel behind opponents of a larger build.
Elemental Burst: Last Rites
- Rosaria’s signature act of prayer. After swinging her weapon to slash nearby opponents, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground, dealing with Cryo damage both times.
- While active, the Ice Lance will periodically release cold air, dealing Cryo damage to the surrounding opponents.
Extracted Confession (Passive)
- When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria’s Crit Rate increases by 12% for 5s.
Shadow Samaritan (Passive)
- Casting Last Rites increases Crit Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria’s Crit Rate for 10s. Crit Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%.
Night Walk (Passive)
- At night (18:00 to 06:00), it increases the movement speed of your own party members by 10%. Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the same effects.
Genshin Impact Rosaria's Constellation Upgrades
While it is uncertain which constellation Geshin Impact's Rosaira falls under, here are the various levels that can be unlocked.
C1 .Unholy Revelation. When Rosaria deals a Crit Hit, her Attack Speed increases by 10% and her Normal Attack damage increases by 10% for 4s.
C2. Land Without Promise. The duration of Ice Lance created by Last Rites is increased by 4s.
C3. Sacrament of Penance. Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
C4. Amazing Disgrace. Ravaging Confession’s Crit Hits regenerate 5 Energy for Rosaria. Can only be triggered once each time Ravaging Confession is cast.
C5. Extreme Unction. Increases the level of Last Rites by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
C6. Divine Retribution. Last Rites’ attack decreases opponents’ Physical Resistance by 5% for 10s. Max 4 stacks.
Genshin Impact Rosaria Character Ascension Materials
The Cryo Regisvine will have a big target painted on it as Genshin Impact players repeatedly slam it for Rosaria materials. It is bad enough the poor thing has Ganyu players to contented with.
Level 20
- x1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- x3 Valberry
- x3 Recruit’s Insignia
- 20000 Mora
Level 40
- x3 Shivada Jade Fragment
- x2 Hoarfrost Core,
- x10 Valberry
- x15 Recruit’s Insignia
- 40000 Mora
Level 50
- x6 Shivada Jade Fragment
- x4 Hoarfrost Core
- x20 Valberry
- x12 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 60000 Mora
Level 60
- x3 Shivada Jade Chunk
- x8 Hoarfrost Core
- x30 Valberry
- x18 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 80000 Mora
Level 70
- x6 Shivada Jade Chunk
- x12 Hoarfrost Core
- x45 Valberry
- x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 100000 Mora
Level 80
- x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- x20 Hoarfrost Core
- x60 Valberry
- x24 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 120000 Mora
Genshin Impact Rosaria Talent Level-Up Materials
Genshin Impact fans better stock up on Ballad level-up materials, as Rosaria will need quite a few.
Level 2
- x3 Teachings of Ballad
- x6 Recruit’s Insignia
- 12500 Mora
Level 3
- x2 Guide to Ballad
- x3 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 17500 Mora
Level 4
- x4 Guide to Ballad
- x4 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 25000 Mora
Level 5
- x6 Guide to Ballad
- x6 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 30000 Mora
Level 6
- x9 Guide to Ballad
- x9 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 35000 Mora
Level 7
- x4 Philosophies of Ballad
- x4 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x1 Shadow of the Warrior
- 120000 Mora
Level 8
- x6 Philosophies of Ballad
- x6 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x1 Shadow of the Warrior
- 260000 Mora
Level 9
- x12 Philosophies of Ballad
- x9 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x2 Shadow of the Warrior
- 450000 Mora
Level 10
- x16 Philosophies of Ballad
- x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x2 Shadow of the Warrior
- x1 Crown of Insight
- 700000 Mora
Hopefully, Genshin Impact will get Rosaria sooner rather than later. If the rumors are correct, fans will see her around March 15th. Until then, players can start scavenging Genshin Impact for all the materials needed to make her the best nun she can be.
