Updated PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes List 2020 

PUBG Mobile Free Redeem Codes

The PUBG Mobile Corporation has added a new feature called "Redemption Center" on its official website, where you can redeem unique skins using the free PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes. All you have to do is enter your in-game character ID and a Redeem Code, and if successful, you will get free skins in your account.

The Free PUBG Redeem Codes list is finally here, and you just need to copy the codes mentioned below on the official website page of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020 List

Free Skins in PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020

The PUBG Mobile Corporation has shared these redeem codes on multiple social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Also, there are hundreds of other third-party accounts giving free PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020 for users.

Here is an amalgamation of all the PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020, and they are categorized from Popularity Items to Legendary Outfits.

Free PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020: Popularity Items

Popular Items in PUBG Mobile

Reward: 2 Fireworks [Code: UKUZBZGWF] Reward: 3 Motorcycle [Code: TQIZBz76F] Reward: Permanent UMP 45 Skin [Code: PGHZDBTFZM24U] Reward: Limited-Time M416 Skin [Code: PGHZDBTFZ95UBBB] {application for first 500 users only} Reward: Free companion [Code: R89FPLM9S] {applicable for few regions}

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 2020: Limit Reached Items/Expired

Free Legendary Outfits

Reward: Free Limited-Time AKM Gold Skin [Code: QEJZLCIZ5M4] {Available for First 2,000 Players}

Free Limited-Time AKM Gold Skin {Available for First 2,000 Players} Reward: Free Legendary Outfit [Code: TIFZQZANGC ]

Free Legendary Outfit ] Reward: Free Legendary Outfit [Code: TIFZBHZK4A]

Free Legendary Outfit Reward: Free M416 Orange Skin [Code: RAAZBZJGS]

Free M416 Orange Skin Reward: Free Legendary Outfit [Code: TIFZBJZWMN]

How to Redeem Free PUBG Mobile Codes 2020?

Once you get the codes, it is time to redeem them on the internet. Here are the steps to follow to redeem free PUBG Mobile Codes:

~Step 1: Click on this link, which will redirect you to the official "Redemption Center" of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Redemption Page

~Step 2: Copy the character ID from your in-game PUBG profile and paste in on the same page of PUBG Mobile. The character ID is visible at the top of your profile picture in PUBG Mobile.

Character ID in PUBG Mobile

~Step 3: Click on the redeem option, and the free item will be sent to you via in-game messages or notification bar. After that, you can activate the same redeemed item in the inventory section.