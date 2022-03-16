"Using new mechanic": Warzone player reveals ingenious technique to parachute further with any operator in game

Using the parachute in Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most basic yet essential skills in the game, as the area of landing essentially sets the foundation of how a game will go for the player. Some players like to drop short to get into active combat, while others like to travel further to secure loot and take things one at a time. Warzone recently introduced a new mechanic, but players have discovered that not all operators travel as intended with the parachute.

Reddit user u/hn6 made a post where they mentioned the result of a test they conducted. The test was conducted with operators from all three games - Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. While the Vanguard operators seem to be working as intended, the issue occurs with some operators from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

Some Warzone operators are not parachuting as intended

Based on the test conducted by u/hn6, some of the operators from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War continue with their earlier speed. According to the user, the value shown while moving forward with these operators is 10.4.

The user also revealed an ingenious tactic on how players can fix the issue. If the operator is moving too fast, there are steps to rectify it. It will require players to side glide with the parachute. According to the user, this will reduce the movement speed value to 6.7, as per the new mechanic speed.

For the benefit of the players, the user has also mentioned which operators aren't acting normally as per the test. Here are the names of the operators who dive in too fast with the parachute:

Roze

Nikolai

Naga (all skins)

Weaver

Wraith

The user states an important point about whether the speeds affect the height at which the parachutes open. It's also unclear if these operators dive in faster by design or if it's a bug. If it's the latter, players should hope that Raven Software will take note and solve it.

However, the alternate stated by the user is quite effective as it allows the players to rectify the speed without doing anything complex. It's perfect for those players who prefer to cover longer distances as a lesser speed equates to more travel lengths.

Edited by Mayank Shete