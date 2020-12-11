Utah resident receives a brick instead of the PS5 they ordered off eBay

Recently, a man from Utah who ordered a PS5 from eBay for $878, ended up receiving a “brick in a box” instead.

Instead of the listed price of $399 and $499 that PS5s are available for, the man actually bought a PS5 from eBay for almost double the price. The situation arose after high international demand has made PS5s unavailable in different regions.

The tale of the man who's PS5 was replaced by a brick

There are various issues that have come up with respect to PS5 deliveries in different regions of the world. In the UK, it was recently reported that various gangs have been stealing expensive items, including PS5s, from the back of Amazon delivery trucks.

Moreover, a Taiwanese man was also reported to have bought a PS5 after telling his wife that it was an “air-purifier” that he was buying instead. Finally, there was also the case of an Amazon delivery agent apparently stealing a PS5 console which was meant as a birthday gift for a 16-year-old boy.

So I order me a ps5 thinking yeah I can’t wait for it to come and my order gets cancelled and I saw one being sold for 550 online so I brought it and got a f***ing BRICK 😤 everyone please rt and spread awareness for this scam #ps5 #XboxSeriesX #helpme #spreadtheword pic.twitter.com/xiJj3xhozx — rocketleagueaccounts (@rocketleagueac2) November 22, 2020

Now, latest reports suggest that another Utah resident has got scammed on eBay. The man is a resident of Orem, a city in northern Utah. When the man found that PS5s were not available locally in his region for the time being, he ended up ordering the console for a whopping $878! There is no confirmation that the Utah man being reported about is the same one who made the above post.

Regardless, he was stunned to receive a brick instead of a brand new PS5. The man ended up calling the police. However, Orem police told the man that he should try getting a refund from eBay under its buyer/seller protections.

The police also released a statement saying that people should not buy items from eBay sellers with zero feedback scores.

While the incident is one of many that have been reported with respect to faulty PS5 deliveries, it appears as if this was a simple case of a seller scamming buyers on the platform.