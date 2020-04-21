UZI vs Vector: Which one is better?

PUBG Mobile has many powerful SMG guns like UZI and Vector. They are famous for their firing rate which causes a lot of damage to the enemies. Consequently, UZI and Vector are useful guns for close combat.

However, there has always been debate surrounding the two, with many questioning which is better in PUBG Mobile. To make it easier for the gamers to choose, here is a complete comparison between the pair of guns.

UZI vs Vector: Which one of them is Better

UZI vs Vector: Comparison

Attachments

Vector and UZI are both excellent guns for close-range fights in PUBG Mobile. Vector is fully stocked with a suppressor, vertical foregrip, extended-quickdraw mag and a stock/tact, whereas, UZI is fully stocked with a suppressor, extended-quickdraw mag and a stock.

Damage

Vector can deal a high amount of damage very quickly and can be equipped with a sight. Vector's extensions are better than a fully-stocked UZI, both on paper and in practice. However, it all depends on the user's accuracy/control over the weapon.

Bullets

UZI holds more bullets (35 with extended mag) as compared to Vector (33 with extended mag). Thus, the former is considered better for spraying and close-fights. UZI is also considered the best SMG for knocking down two enemies in one spray.

UZI vs Vector: Considering all aspects

UZI Specifications in PUBG Mobile

UZI is valuable for the enormous damage it deals. Additionally, it kills time in the game. If one knows how to aim with it, one can also take out medium-range targets with relative ease.

On the other hand, Vector is valuable for its relatively longer range, quick kill time and for knocking down unsuspecting victims. With attachments, it becomes relatively versatile and could also work as a mid-range weapon.

The Vector in PUBG Mobile

Conclusion

UZI wins when talking about close-range battles. However, the balance shifts towards Vector as the distance keeps increasing. Additionally, Vector gets noticeably better with each attachment and becomes more versatile with its accessories.

An important aspect in UZI's favour is that it can carry more bullets than Vector, even when both are equipped with an extended mag. Yet, when the distance ticks over 50 metres, Vector is always preferred over UZI.