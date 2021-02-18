Valheim Emotes: Full list of 7 emotes and how to do them

Iron Gate AB's latest Viking-themed survival sandbox experience, Valheim, allows players to perform up to seven different emotes in multiplayer mode.

Did you know that you can decorate with trophies? (From animals and monsters alike) Where have you put them?🦌#Valheim #Vikings #Survival pic.twitter.com/3L9ThlerXp — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 17, 2021

The seven emotes that players can perform in Valheim are:

Sit

Wave

Challenge

Cheer

No No No

Thumbs Up

Point

Performing emotes in Valheim is extremely easy and can be executed at any point in the game. All that a player needs to do in order to execute an emote in Valheim is to type the code for the respective emote that they wish to perform.

Valheim's immersive world-mechanics and visual aspects provide players with a unique survival sandbox-experience. Although the game currently features only seven emotes, the community can expect the developers to introduce more in the future.

Emotes in Valheim

In order to execute an emote in Valheim, players will need to enter the respective code for that emote into the in-game chat. The entire list of codes for each emote in Valheim are:

Sit - /sit

Wave - /wave

Challenge - /challenge

Cheer - /cheer

No No No - /nonono

Thumbs Up - /thumbsup

Point - /point

Typing these codes accurately in the chat tab, along with the designated forward slash (/), will execute the respective emote for the player's character. Emotes in Valheim add another interactive feature to the rapidly growing survival game.

Valheim was released on February 2nd with early access. This means that the Viking-themed survival sandbox game features less than 50% of the content that developers have envisioned for it.

This further means that the seven emotes currently present in Valheim will most likely be joined by other ones as the developers make their way towards Valheim's full release. Despite releasing regular updates and patches to optimize Valheim accurately, the developers are yet to reveal any concrete plans regarding the future of Valheim.

Less than a week ago we hit one million sales, now we've hit TWO! Thank you so much! ⚔️🥰#Valheim #Survival https://t.co/ELqJ6qDstE — Valheim (@Valheimgame) February 15, 2021

Having amassed more than 2 million players within the first month of the game's release, it seems like the community is extremely happy with Valheim as well as the developers at Iron Gate AB. Until and unless the developers reveal more information about future emotes, this is all there is to know about it in Valheim.