Valheim YouTuber finds a new exploit that lets players duplicate any item in the game infinitely

A new exploit in Valheim is letting players duplicate their in-game items without any limit. It could potentially be game-breaking.

Valheim's sandbox survival experience requires players to scavenge and farm for resources. Although finding resources isn't the hardest task in the Viking-themed game, duplicating resources with an exploit will definitely have an adverse effect on the game.

Given how focused the developers have been with regular patches, it is only a matter of time before this exploit is removed from Valheim. However, players are likely to duplicate resources until an update with a fix arrives.

Before using the exploit, players are advised to be extremely careful. There's a chance that all the in-game resources to be deleted when attempting to execute the duplication exploit.

Resource duplication exploit in Valheim

The exploit was originally posted by Specimen Butt on YouTube. Players must follow a series of steps with some caution.

Players need to launch Valheim first.

Once players have loaded their respective world in Valheim, head over to the chests where resources can be stored from the inventory.

Before heading any further, players need to open a specific folder on their C Drive. The address for this folder is: C:\Users\[User name]\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\characters.

Inside this folder, players will find two files. Namely, "[charactername].fch" and "[charactername]fch.old"

Players then need to have all the resources that they want to duplicate in their inventory. Players will have to select the two aforementioned files and copy them to a different random location.

After this, players need to move all the resources that they wish to replicate to the in-game chest. Once the items are placed inside the chest, players will need to logout from Valheim.

Once the game has closed, players need to delete the two files located inside the "characters" folder. Following that, players have to copy and paste the files to a random location before placing resources inside the chest.

Once the player has replaced the files inside the "characters" folder, relaunch Valheim and log in to the respective world.

Players should be able to find their duplicated resources in their inventory along with the chest.

Image via Iron Gate AB

Following this process allows players to amass a large amount of resources in Valheim without having to go through the trouble of scavenging and farming.

Valheim developers will be expected to release an update that will address the exploit soon.