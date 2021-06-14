Valkyrae can't contain laughter after Pokimane tries to make Sykkuno dance

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and the OfflineTV crew recently took Las Vegas by storm when they showed up for a mini-vacation to hang out and celebrate a couple of birthdays.

While partying in Vegas, Valkyrae managed to capture a candid moment where Imane "Pokimane" Anys attempted to get Sykkuno to dance. The latter's sheer unenthusiastic response had her rolling on the floor laughing.

Readers can catch the hilarious moment and a few anecdotes about the OfflineTV vegas trip here.

Valkyrae left in splits as Pokimane fails to get Sykkuno dancing

rae took a video of me trying to get sykkuno to dance hahaha pic.twitter.com/J8No5GRNHH — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 13, 2021

The hilarious 13-second clip was posted on Pokimane's Twitter handle, where she can be seen excitedly waving Sykkuno's arms to the music while he blankly looks back, waiting for it to stop.

Valkyrae responded to the tweet by saying it was too cute a moment not to share:

I COULDNT HELP IT , IT WAS SO CUTE LOL 😭❤️ — rae (@Valkyrae) June 13, 2021

According to Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang's recent stream, the OfflineTV crew had driven down to Las Vegas to celebrate a few of their friend's birthdays, like Ryan Higa and Pokimane, who had their special day's just a few days ago.

"A couple of us are in Las Vegas to celebrate the birthdays of our friends. I mean, Ryan's birthday was a few days ago, and Poki's birthday was like two weeks ago, and Jaime and Sydney's birthday's also."

Stating that he's not intending on going the vlog route with his content just yet, Disguised Toast dropped some news that fans would love to hear.

The 29-year-old revealed that Lily and Pokimane are vlogging the trip, and fans have a lot of content to look forward to regarding Valkyrae and OfflineTV's Vegas trip and all the details of what they got up to.

