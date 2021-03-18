Is Valkyrae going to feature in Corpse Husband and MGK's music video?

It is universal knowledge that Valkyrae and Corpse Husband are really good friends, and if the recent reports are to be believed, the 100 Thieves content creator will also feature in the faceless YouTuber's music video.

2020 was a magnificent year for streamers, more so for Valkyrae, who won the Content Creator of the Year Award at the Game Awards. Similarly, Corpse Husband's YouTube channel also saw an upward trajectory, owing to his deep voice and intriguing Among Us streams with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Pokimane among several others.

Also read: Fortnite Season 6: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons, items

Also read: Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenge: How to craft Hunter's cloak

Over the last few days, Valkyrae has been sharing cryptic tweets around Corpse Husband's music video, alluding that she might have something to do with it.

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband to collaborate over a music video?

The American streamer has been sharing interesting tweets over the last couple of days, causing fans to predict that she will be featuring in the video of Corpse Husband and MGK's song, Daywalker, which has become an internet sensation.

The first was an Instagram story that announced that the Corpse & MGK video would be dropping at 10AM PST on March 18th.

Advertisement

The Instagram image went on to include a series of tweets, including one which sees the internet icon in a leather catsuit, captioned "soon."

She followed the post up with another tweet, forcing a user to ask whether her vlog will feature parts of the new music video, to which Rae replied with a not-so-subtle “maybe.”

..will be posting new vlog tomorrow sometime after 10am pst ;) — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 18, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Season 6: All NPC's with their locations

mayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyybbbbeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

This indicates that there definitely is something for the fans to look forward to. Be that as it may, their wait will come to an end pretty soon, as the music video comes out at 10am PST today.

Will the fans finally witness a face reveal?

Valkyrae's presence in the music video is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing pieces of information right now. The fans, however, feel that the release of a new song also indicates that Corpse Husband's face reveal is on the horizon.

The faceless YouTuber has highlighted on several occasions that a face reveal is inevitable. He was also quick to add to the same by saying that while it is inevitable, that he wasn't planning one.

2020 was a fantastic year for both Corpse Husband and Valkyrae, as their Among Us streams broke the internet and attracted millions of viewers. With how things are shaping up, 2021 has kicked off in similar fashion for the duo.