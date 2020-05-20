taken from Riot Games

The Valorant closed beta released in April, and has seen widespread critical acclaim since. However, the anti-cheating software of the game, Vanguard, has received a lot of criticism over the last couple of weeks.

One can’t deny the fact that no matter how annoying running Vanguard may be, it’s still doing its job. Recently, it banned 1,600 Valorant accounts, bringing the total number of bans close to 9,000.

1600 VALORANT accounts just went missing and we're still geeked up off the ban juice — Phillip Koskinas (@mirageopenguins) May 19, 2020

Issues with Vanguard while playing Valorant

Now, the main reason why so many players are a bit frustrated with Vanguard is that it has caused a lot of disruptions of essential programs. It has even created issues like frame drops and blocking a user’s hardware outright.

The anti-cheat software has been the source of a lot of controversies, and even certain professionals and streamers were not spared from its strict ruling. Recently the CS: GO pro Mixwell was flagged by Vanguard as a cheater, just because he had plugged his phone into the computer while playing Valorant.

The strictness of Vanguard comes in sharp contrast to the anti-cheat software of Rainbow Six Siege, which doesn’t seem to be doing enough. Siege has had a bad hacker problem for a very long time now. It is slowly seeing its player base leaving the game for other eSports titles whose servers are not as filled with aim-botters and wall-hackers.

This trade-off that Riot chooses to include in Vanguard is arguably worth it, as the software keeps mercilessly kicking hackers who try to disrupt the competitive balance of Valorant.

Vanguard says it possesses ‘consistently evolving detection methods.’ Should the tool detect a cheater, Vanguard will boot all players from the lobby and ban the individual responsible immediately.

While it does seem a little extreme at the moment, Vanguard is probably the right way forward.