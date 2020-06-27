Valorant: A Beginner’s Guide to Audio Settings

Audio cues are one of the most important gameplay aspects in Valorant.

You will need to have the perfect sound settings when grinding your way up the ranked ladder in the game.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Players who are new to the tactical first-person shooter genre often overlook the importance of in-game sound settings and the impact that noise cues have when duelling it out with the enemy.

In-game sounds, from footsteps to reload animations, are some of the most important gameplay aspects in shooters like CS: GO, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Valorant.

Riot Games’ latest FPS comes with a variety of sound cues, including varying footstep indicators when an Agent walks on different surfaces. The Agent abilities also have their own sounds and callouts. Noise, therefore, becomes a very important aspect of gaining valuable intel when rotating around the map.

Here are some of the recommended sound settings that we insist you try out in Valorant:

A beginner's guide to audio settings in Valorant

1. Turning off distractions

Image Courtesy: Prosettings.net

In highly-competitive low TTK games like Valorant, in-game music and voice lines can be a distraction that a lot of people would not want.

To get rid of this, you will have to go to the ‘All Music Master Volume’ settings under the Sound tab. Under these settings, you will see another tab called ‘Voice-Over’ under which you can turn off ‘Agent Flavor’.

This will turn off the Agent voices inside the game as well as the banter among the Agents, thereby minimising your distraction when you’re in a heated clutch situation.

Agent Flavor settings breathe life into the Agents, giving them a distinct personality when inside the game. However, they might hamper the competitive environment of the game in the long run. So, if you’re very serious about Valorant, we recommend that you turn these settings off.

2. Muting in-game music

Image Courtesy: Prosettings.net

Turning on a settings option called the ‘VOIP Ducks Music’ will mute all in-game music when you and your teammates are voice-communicating with each other through the game.

If you and your squad typically like to use the voice chat in Valorant and avoid using third-party applications like Discord or TeamSpeak, then turning this setting on is a must.

Moreover, the ‘Voice-Over’ tab also has a ‘VOIP Ducks Flavor VO’ setting which will lower the volume of the announcer when you or your teammates are speaking in the game. However, we suggest that newer players don’t turn this setting on, as the announcer is a valuable source of information when you’re still learning the various mechanics of the game.

3. Tweaking the Master Volume

What you set the game master volume to will ultimately depend on you and your headphone settings (we hope you aren’t playing Valorant on speakers). So, feel free to experiment with the sound settings of the game in whichever way you want.