Valorant: A guide to tracking your Battle Pass progress

Valorant's Season 1 Battle Pass provides exclusive rewards to players upon tier completions.

In our guide, we will go over how you can keep track of your progress, and the time required to complete all tiers.

Image Credits: Riot Games

One of the most exciting things that Riot Games has introduced with the official Valorant launch is the new Battle Pass system.

Battle Passes are a series of missions that players can complete to gain access to exclusive rewards. And for Valorant, completing the entire list will give you these rewards at the following tiers:

Tier 10 - Couture Bulldog.

Tier 15 - Couture Stinger.

Tier 20 - Couture Marshal.

Tier 25 - Kingdom Phantom.

Tier 35 - Dot Exe Ghost.

Tier 40 - Dot Exe Judge.

Tier 50 - Kingdom Melee.

Image Credits: Riot Games

Each of the Battle Pass skin rewards look amazing, so it’s not all that surprising that so many players are bent on completing the tiers as soon as possible. However, tracking your Battle Pass progress is not as easy as some think it to be.

It can be rather confusing if you want accurate statistics, but if you still want to measure your progress, then we have just the right guide for you today.

How to track your Battle Pass progress in Valorant

To make things easier for Valorant players, a Reddit user named ireojimayo has created a tool tracking system on a spreadsheet, which explains all the tier levels and what tier you should be at the end of a day.

He says:

“I made a simple a Google Sheet to show how well you're progressing through the Battle Pass. It shows what Tier you should be in at the end of any given day. I used this post as a guide for the season end. The blue cells are the only necessary inputs (make a copy to edit). It will show what your expected end date if you continue at your current rate, as well as the required rate to finish on the last day.”

Snap taken from ireojimayo's spreadsheet

According to him as well as the Valorant devs, finishing the Battle Pass will take about 100 hours.

Season One might end on August 3rd:

There are high chances that the Battle Pass will end after Valorant Season One is complete, but we’re yet to receive any official news about when that will be.

According to some data miners, we have a rough idea, and we believe that it will be on the 3rd of August. So players are going to have ample time to finish all their battle pass missions and get the rewards.