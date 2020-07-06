Valorant: A new leaderboard and LP system can make Competitive games more exciting

Currently, Valorant has no LP or leaderboard system within the tiers.

The developers are considering to add a leaderboard system in the future, but there is no ETA on that at the moment.

Valorant’s ranked system is far from perfect. Even an inexperienced player will feel that the mode is far from being complete. The game needs a lot of changes moving forward if Riot wants to keep their players hooked onto Competitive matchmaking.

That being said, it’s not like Riot has taken a laid back approach to make improvements to their new shooter. After being heavily criticized for Valorant's ranked system, the developers did perform a complete overhaul and brought in new tiers after the official release, along with a brand new highest rank of ‘Radiant’.

However, we feel that these changes alone are not enough. And though it might captivate much of the player base, it’s not going to be as frustratingly addictive as the ranked system of League of Legends.

The importance of LP and Leaderboard in Valorant

Currently, Valorant doesn’t have an LP system for the lower ranks, and neither a Leaderboard system for the highest rank of ‘Radiant’. So when some of the top players in the game reach the highest rank, they are all treated as Radiant rank holders with no other form of measurement as to who is the best out of the lot.

In the long run, this will take away much of the desire to play ranked, as it will not feel as rewarding. Players will opt for Unrated games, which might just lead to Valorant falling in popularity over the coming months.

Riot’s plans for ranked matchmaking

Riot Games has made it a point to listen to community feedback when it comes to Valorant. In a recent reply to G2 Mixwell and TFTZed's tweet about adding a leaderboard to ‘Radiant’ rank, Ziegler writes, “We’re working on plans for something like this but don’t have an ETA. Definitely interested in giving players a chance to see who’s the best of the best.”

If Riot does add a leaderboard in the coming months, it will add another competitive aspect to Valorant. This will give the players something to look forward to when playing ranked.