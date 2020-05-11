Valorant: A sneak peek at the voice actors behind the agents

Meet the voices behind the agents (pic courtesy: Riot Games)

Voice acting in video games is an art form in itself and though it is seemingly easy to perform, it is one of the most difficult things to pull off, while developing a game, especially when talking about a game of Valorant's stature.

It is the role of the voice actor to give the in-game characters that much-needed zest of life and personality to make them memorable and life-like. And in Valorant, the actors have done an incredible job in infusing the agents with their very own personalities, which make each of them unique and remarkable.

Who are the voices behind the Valorant agents?

The Valorant closed-beta started earlier this April and began with a roster of 10 agents.

#1 Brimstone: Voiced by Steve Blum.

The Brimstone character in Valorant is voiced by Steve Blum, who is also known for his Tank Dempsey in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat X & 11.

#2 Cypher: Voiced by Nabil Elouahabi.

Nabil Elouahabi is previously known for his contributions in Dragon Age: Inquisition and for Rabee in the sitcom ‘Our Girl’. And, he has done a stellar job as the voice actor of Cypher in Valorant.

#3 Breach: Voiced by David Menkin.

This voice actor is quite famous and was praised for his Magnus in Final Fantasy XIV and Malos in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

#4 Jett: Voiced by Shannon Williams

This is the first video game credit for Shannon; however, she is quite famous as a K-Pop idol.

#5 Omen: Voiced by Jason Marnocha.

Jason has previously played the role of Emeric in Wargroove and Yuan Yunsheng in Shenmue III.

#6 Phoenix: Voiced by Afolabi Alli.

Valorant is Afolabi’s first video game credit as well. Previously he has played the role of Sean Brainbridge in the TV show called ‘The Split.’

#7 Raze: Voiced by Carolina Ravassa

She is known for being the voice actor for Taliana Martinez from GTA V and Sombra from Overwatch.

#8 Sage: Voice by Naomi Yang

It’s her first video game credit as well but is known for her role as Vann in the movie ‘Lilting.’

#9 Sova: Voiced by Aaron Vodovoz.

His first video game credit but he is known for the role of Rozen in the series named ‘Messiah.’

#10 Viper: Voiced by Ashly Burch.

She had voiced Tiny Tina in Borderlands 2 and Chloe Price in Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm.