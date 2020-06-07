Valorant: All maps in the game

There are four playable maps in Valorant: Split, Ascent, Haven, and Bind.

Each map in Valorant has its own unique set of features.

Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter Valorant boasts of gameplay which is a lot like CS: GO, and revolves around the objective of planting a spike or defending against it.

There are a total of 4 playable maps in Valorant, and each of them differs from the others vastly in how they are played, from both the attacking and defending side.

The maps of Ascent, Haven, Bind and Split all come with their own unique features, different orb spawn locations, and call out spots. In our guide, we will help you get familiar with all the points of interest in each map. This bound to improve your overall Valorant gameplay significantly.

The 4 playable maps in Valorant:

1. Ascent in Valorant

Ascent is the latest addition in Valorant, and was released with the game’s official launch. The aesthetic appeal of the map is based on Venice and has a very Italian feel to it.

Characteristic Features: Unlike the other maps in the game, Ascent comes with a large open area in the middle- a large courtyard. The courtyard has pathways on both of its sides, which act as shortcuts to both the spike plant locations.

Other Unique Features: Ascent comes with a variety of closable doors. Each of the spike plant sites is equipped with a closable door, which the defending team can use to their advantage. However, these armoured doors can be broken.

Ultimate Orb Locations: One Ultimate Orb can be found in A main, and the other in B main.

2. Bind in Valorant

The two-site Valorant map is filled with long narrow corridors throughout. Because of this, there are a lot of chokepoints around the map, which act as ambush areas for the defending team.

Characteristic Features: Both site A and site B of the map have short access ways for the attackers to get a fast plant off. Site A can be reached through an alleyway in the middle of the map called “short A”, or through the choke point called “showers.” Site B, on the other hand, can be easily reached through “Long B” or through the marketplace window called “hookah.”

Other Unique Features: What stands out the most about the map is the two one-way teleporters. One teleporter takes you from long B to the attacker’s side of showers. The other takes you from short A to the attacker’s side of hookah. This allows for a quick rotation for the defending team, but they tend to make a lot of noise when used, and hence can be played around.

Ultimate Orb Locations: While one Ultimate Orb can be found inside the showers or A bath near A site, the other is at long B right in front of the teleporter.

3. Haven in Valorant

Haven is all about providing multiple access points to reach one particular bomb site. The map is a mixture of long and short areas, which offer both types of gunplay in Valorant.

There are some very advantageous positions for snipers throughout the map, and this is precisely why smokes and vision-obscuring abilities are so very important in Haven.

Characteristic Features: Haven is currently the only playable map which comes with 3 different plant sites- A, B, and C. A is best accessed through the L-Shaped Alleyway, as well as the underground passage called ‘sewers.’ B, on the other hand, can be accessed through the window, the open courtyard, and the garage. C is best accessed through the garage as well.

Other Unique Features: Areas like A long, C long, and A tower are some of the best sniping spots on the map. And holding these two areas well can completely thwart an attacking team’s push to site A and C.

Ultimate Orb Locations: Even with 3 plant sites, there are 2 Ultimate Orb locations on the map. One is in A long and the other is in C long.

4. Split in Valorant

The map Split was added on the first day of the Valorant closed beta, and boasts of a sort of a metropolitan setting, with the plant sites located on the far left and far right of the map.

Characteristic Features: It takes a very long time for the defending team to rotate from one bomb site to another. And it’s quite difficult to get a defuse off in time, unless the defenders are caught unaware with sound ‘fast plant’ strategies.

Other Unique Features: Split has a rope mechanic in play, where Agents can use these dangling ropes to ascend or descend quietly and catch the enemy off-guard. The ropes can be found at A Sewer and B Rafters, as well as in the Mid Vent.

Ultimate Orb Locations: The two Ultimate Orbs in Split can be found at A main and in B main ‘garage.’