Valorant: Brax’s in-game settings

Brax is one of the most talented Valorant players in North America.

He signed with T1 and became a part of their official roster even before the Valorant closed beta was released.

When the Valorant closed beta launched, we saw a lot of CS: GO professionals leave their already established careers to join a completely new IP. Brax was the first-ever pro to do that, and he has joined T1 to play alongside ‘food’ and 'Skadoodle'.

Braxton “Swag” Pierce, also known as Brax, was once considered to be one of the best up-and-coming CS: GO players. But his career was cut short when he and his team were caught in a match-fixing scandal.

However, getting banned from all Valve events didn’t kill his spirit and his love for the game. Brax soon started to play in smaller tournaments, until he was eventually unbanned by some major tournament organizers like DreamHack and ESL in 2017.

Now in 2020, Brax has decided to start a new chapter as a professional eSports player, and he has taken up Valorant, the latest tactical shooter from Riot.

His Twitch streams and highlight reels just show how talented this prodigy is at the game. His Cypher plays are some of the best in the world, and we’re certain that he will be showing us some insane game mechanics once the Valorant eSports scene takes off.

His presence in the team alone will make T1 a force to be reckoned with in Valorant.

And for those curious, here are his in-game settings for Valorant:

Brax's Valorant in-game settings

His video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Material Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On

Distortion: On

Shadows: On

His mouse settings

DPI: 400

eDPI: 188

Sensitivity: 0.354

Response Rate: 1000 Hz (one millisecond)

Windows Sensitivity: Six

Scoped Sensitivity: One

His crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1/6/2/2

Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0

Firing Error/Movement: Off

His keybinds

Walk: Left Shift

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Crouch: Left Control

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Jump: Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

His minimap settings

Rotate: Rotate

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On