Valorant: Brax’s in-game settings
- Brax is one of the most talented Valorant players in North America.
- He signed with T1 and became a part of their official roster even before the Valorant closed beta was released.
When the Valorant closed beta launched, we saw a lot of CS: GO professionals leave their already established careers to join a completely new IP. Brax was the first-ever pro to do that, and he has joined T1 to play alongside ‘food’ and 'Skadoodle'.
Braxton “Swag” Pierce, also known as Brax, was once considered to be one of the best up-and-coming CS: GO players. But his career was cut short when he and his team were caught in a match-fixing scandal.
However, getting banned from all Valve events didn’t kill his spirit and his love for the game. Brax soon started to play in smaller tournaments, until he was eventually unbanned by some major tournament organizers like DreamHack and ESL in 2017.
Now in 2020, Brax has decided to start a new chapter as a professional eSports player, and he has taken up Valorant, the latest tactical shooter from Riot.
His Twitch streams and highlight reels just show how talented this prodigy is at the game. His Cypher plays are some of the best in the world, and we’re certain that he will be showing us some insane game mechanics once the Valorant eSports scene takes off.
His presence in the team alone will make T1 a force to be reckoned with in Valorant.
And for those curious, here are his in-game settings for Valorant:
Brax's Valorant in-game settings
His video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Material Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: On
- Distortion: On
- Shadows: On
His mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- eDPI: 188
- Sensitivity: 0.354
- Response Rate: 1000 Hz (one millisecond)
- Windows Sensitivity: Six
- Scoped Sensitivity: One
His crosshair settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1/6/2/2
- Outer Lines: 0/0/0/0
- Firing Error/Movement: Off
His keybinds
- Walk: Left Shift
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Crouch: Left Control
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
His minimap settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
Published 08 Jun 2020, 23:01 IST