Valorant: Can teams use Tejo in VCT 2025 Kickoff?

Tejo is available in Valorant to use for the EMEA, Americas, and Pacific regions from the start. For China, the new Agent will be allowed from week 2. NAVI from EMEA became the first team to use Tejo in VCT 2025. The Agent's addition has made the competition more unpredictable. Given that he is a new playable unit, we can expect to see inventive uses for Tejo's utility in the matches, potentially leading to exciting outcomes.

This article will cover details of Tejo regarding his association with the VCT 2025 Kickoff event.

Valorant Tejo’s affect in VCT 2025 Kickoff

The new season of Valorant began with Tejo's arrival. It often takes a few weeks before a new map or Agent is used in the VCT. However, this season, the most recent Initiator was made accessible right away.

Tejo was unexpectedly selected by NAVI during the first series of VCT EMEA Kickoff 2025 when the team was competing against Karmine Corp. Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov selected the Agent on the Lotus map. Unfortunately, NAVI's plan didn't work out, as Karmine Corp won with a 13-6 scoreline. Tejo's usage on this map wasn't a good illustration of the character's capabilities. Moreover, his offensive abilities were scarcely used, as NAVI only took one round after halftime.

EDward Gaming also reportedly used Tejo while playing against Nova Esports. EDG's S1mon selected the Agent on the Split map, and his usage of Tejo showcased the latter's versatility and fragging ability. The team crushed Nova Esports 2-0, thanks to a combination of creative Agent selections and outstanding play.

Valorant Tejo: Everything you need to know

Hailing from Columbia, Tejo is the seventh Initiator in Valorant, having debuted in Season 2025 Act 1 of the game. His utility kit combines the roles of Initiator and Duelist by emphasizing the usage of explosives and intelligence-gathering. Although his abilities can be useful in eliminating opponents hiding in tight spaces, it is unclear how his inclusion would affect Valorant's pro-league meta.

Valorant Tejo’s abilities explained

The new Initiator has joined the game with the patch 10.00 update. Here is a brief summary of his abilities, as per the official patch notes:

Stealth Drone - Equip a stealth drone that can be directly controlled for its movement. Triggers a pulse that suppresses and reveals the enemy when hit.

- Equip a stealth drone that can be directly controlled for its movement. Triggers a pulse that suppresses and reveals the enemy when hit. Special Delivery - Equip a sticky grenade that sticks to the first surfaces it hits and explodes, concussing enemies caught within the blast radius.

- Equip a sticky grenade that sticks to the first surfaces it hits and explodes, concussing enemies caught within the blast radius. Guided Salvo - A signature ability. Equip an AR targeting system capable of selecting up to two locations on the map. ALT Fire launches missiles that automatically navigate to their targets and detonate when they arrive.

- A signature ability. Equip an AR targeting system capable of selecting up to two locations on the map. ALT Fire launches missiles that automatically navigate to their targets and detonate when they arrive. Armageddon - The ultimate ability. Equip a tactical strike targeting map. Fire to select the strike's origin position. Fire again to select the final point and launch the attack, causing a wave of explosions along the strike path. During map targeting, use ALT Fire to cancel the origin point.

VCT 2025 Kickoff: All you need to know

Riot Games has revealed the official details for the VCT 2025 season. There are twelve teams per league, with the new additions being APEKS from the EMEA region, Boom Esports and Nongshim Red Force from the Pacific, XLG Esports from CN, and 2GAME Esports from the Americas region.

VCT 2025: Schedule breakdown

Here is the complete breakdown of the Valorant Champions Tour 2025:

VCT China Kickoff: January 11, 2025.

VCT EMEA Kickoff: January 15, 2025.

VCT Americas Kickoff: January 16, 2025.

VCT Pacific Kickoff: January 18, 2025.

VCT Masters Bangkok: February 20 - March 2, 2025.

VCT Masters Toronto: June 7 - June 22, 2025.

VCT Champions Paris: September 12 - October 5, 2025.

Valorant Championship Tour Championship Points: Brief summary

As in the previous season, Championship Points will be awarded among all stages and competitions. The intention is to make sure that every element of the season is significant and high-stakes. Changes will be made to establish this, such as a more thorough point allocation at the Masters and Playoffs and a set of self-contained stages that will give every team a new start in the middle of the season.

